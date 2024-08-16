The new Omega Seamaster America’s Cup limited edition is one beautiful watch

Fresh from timing the 2024 Paris Olympics, Omega is marking its role as Official Timekeeper at the 37th America’s Cup with the Seamaster Diver 300M America’s Cup Edition.

This new timepiece combines the functional Seamaster Diver 300M design we know and love, with elements that pay homage to the world’s most prestigious sailing competition.

The Seamaster Diver 300M America’s Cup Edition features a 42mm stainless steel case and a blue ceramic unidirectional bezel.

It swaps the traditional diving bezel for a regatta scale, with two 5-minute pre-start sections and a START section marked by a regatta-inspired flag design. It’s a really neat addition, that offers practicality for sailors (similar to the TAG Heuer Carrera Chronograph Seafarer × Hodinkee released last week) as well as providing a visual link to the America’s Cup.

The white ceramic dial, finished with a matte texture, includes laser-engraved wave patterns in positive relief. The dial’s design adds depth while maintaining legibility, aided by raised indexes and skeleton hands filled with Super-LumiNova, ensuring visibility in varying light conditions.

Omega has integrated subtle tributes to the America’s Cup all throughout this watch. The most noticeable is the central seconds hand being equipped with an America’s Cup trophy counterweight, matching the blue of the Barcelona logo.

The sapphire crystal caseback also features the complete America’s Cup logo, including the “Auld Mug” and the “B” for Barcelona (the location where the event is taking place).

Beneath the caseback lies the Omega Co-Axial Master Chronometer Calibre 8806, a movement known for its reliability and precision. The watch has passed the stringent tests of the Swiss Federal Institute of Metrology (METAS), ensuring its accuracy, performance, and resistance to magnetic fields.

The Seamaster Diver 300M America’s Cup Edition is packaged in a commemorative blue box with red stitching and comes with two strap options: a stainless-steel bracelet and a blue rubber strap.

Both straps use Omega’s QuickChange system, allowing for easy transitions between different looks and activities.

Fancy picking one up? The Seamaster Diver 300M America’s Cup Edition is priced at £5800 / $6200 on the rubber strap and £6100 / $6500 on the bracelet.

