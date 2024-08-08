TAG Heuer has resurrected my grail watch – the iconic Abercrombie & Fitch Seafarer

TAG Heuer has once again teamed up with Hodinkee for their third collaborative limited edition watch – the TAG Heuer Carrera Chronograph Seafarer × Hodinkee.

This latest creation revives the iconic and highly sought-after Abercrombie & Fitch Seafarer, a model that Heuer crafted for the sporting goods giant from the 1950s through the 1970s.

The Abercrombie & Fitch Seafarer has long held a special place in my heart as somewhat of a grail watch. Its blend of functionality, history, and sheer vintage charm makes it a timepiece that really stands out.

Retaining the colour palette and bezel design from the 1968 model, this watch is a love letter to the mid-century era when watches were built for specific pursuits, whether braving the seas or soaking up the sun.

Of course, this new model comes with a modern twist, housed in a robust 42mm Carrera “Glassbox” case with the in-house TH20-13 Tide Indicator Chronograph Caliber inside.

The watch’s domed sapphire crystal mimics the profile of vintage plexiglass while offering superior durability and clarity. It’s a design that has garnered widespread acclaim and admiration from enthusiasts in recent years, whether in the form of the Skipper or various Porsche models.

The black opaline dial, true to the original, is punctuated with sky and royal blue accents on the Regatta and Tide subdials, maintaining the watch’s nautical heritage.

And in a nod to its bezel-less ancestor, the design cleverly incorporates the bezel within the rehaut, finished in a matching black opaline.

The Seafarer logo has been subtly relocated to the sub-register at 6 o’clock, rendered in a font that echoes the bold, blocky type of the original, while the modern TAG Heuer and Carrera logos now feature at 12 o’clock.

In a move that purists will appreciate, the usual date window has been omitted, staying true to the heritage models.

The watch comes fitted with a black textured rubber strap, making it as ready for the ocean as it is for the city.

Marking the year 1968 when Heuer first introduced the Reference 2446C Seafarer, Hodinkee has produced just 968 pieces of this new TAG Heuer Carrera Chronograph Seafarer × Hodinkee. A mere 125 of these will be available through the Hodinkee Shop, with the remainder distributed via TAG Heuer’s boutiques around the world.

The watch is priced at $7950 (around £6250), however, if you want one, you’ll have to be fast, as this is sure to sell out quickly.

