Plastic watches are trending, so the rumoured plastic Apple Watch makes perfect sense

Lightweight, colourful, and often more affordable, plastic watches have found a significant place in the hearts (and on the wrists) of watch fans in recent years. Given this rising trend, the idea of a plastic Apple Watch not only makes sense but is also a natural evolution for Apple’s smartwatch lineup.

The recent rumour comes from Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, a reputable journalist who informed his newsletter subscribers that Apple will likely be using plastic to make the Watch SE more affordable and child-friendly. He added that this move “could allow for a better array of colors.”

The surge in popularity of plastic watches can be attributed to two high-profile collaborations in recent years.

The first and most obvious is the MoonSwatch collaboration between Swatch and Omega. This collection combines Swatch’s playful designs with Omega’s heritage, resulting in an incredibly popular series of watches.

Similarly, the TAG Heuer Formula One Kith edition highlights how luxury brands are embracing the plastic watch trend. This collaboration with lifestyle brand Kith resulted in a watch that merged high-end watchmaking with contemporary fashion.

Now, Apple has a history of following material trends in the watch industry. Over the years, the company has introduced Apple Watch models made from a variety of materials, including ceramic and titanium. Introducing a plastic version of the Apple Watch aligns perfectly with current trends.

A plastic Apple Watch would likely come in a variety of colours, appealing to people who love more personalised tech. I can see this versatility being very popular with fashionable individuals.

Plastic watches are known for their lightweight and comfort (as anyone who has worn a MoonSwatch can attest). That means a plastic Apple Watch could provide a comfortable wearing experience, which is ideal for fitness fans, children and everyday wear.

Now, while a plastic Apple Watch may not match the durability of aluminium or steel, I think Apple’s reputation for exceptional build quality means it won’t feel like a mere toy. Apple certainly has a past record of making plastic tech feel much more expensive than the material suggests.

It’s rumoured that this new material will be reserved for the affordable Apple Watch SE model, allowing Apple to offer the smartwatch at an even lower price. This would allow the company to compete with cheaper smartwatches, fitness trackers and Fitbits.

Will Apple unveil a plastic Apple Watch SE? We’ll find out for sure if it’s revealed at the next Apple event. For now, it’s exciting to imagine the possibilities and the new wave of watch enthusiasts that a plastic model could inspire.

