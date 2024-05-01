TAG Heuer Formula 1 Kith watches: everything you need to know about the 90s revival

Ever since the immensely successful MoonSwatch collaboration between Omega and Swatch, eyes have been firmly on TAG Heuer with the hope that the brand will bring back the legendary plastic Formula 1 watches from the 80s and 90s. Well, today marks that occasion, with the introduction of the limited edition TAG Heuer Formula 1 | Kith collection.

If you haven’t heard of Kith before, it’s a lifestyle brand renowned for its fusion of streetwear and high-end fashion. It was established in New York City in 2011 by Ronnie Fieg, but has since expanded all over the world (which will become important later).

TAG Heuer has teamed up with Kith to launch this new collaboration – the reintroduction of the TAG Heuer Formula 1 Series 1 originally released in 1986.

The new collection of timepieces features the beloved TAG Heuer Formula 1 in 10 bold colourways inspired by standout models from TAG Heuer’s past.

TAG Heuer Formula 1: A Brief History

When the original Formula 1 collection was released in 1986, it was the first watch to bear the TAG Heuer name (previously just being ‘Heuer’). They stood out for using an innovative case construction – a mixture of a stainless steel inner case coated with fibreglass.

The initial Formula 1 watches were limited to two sizes, 28mm and 34mm, and featured brightly coloured cases with matching plastic straps that you could cut to size.

Available in black, white, red, blue, pink, green and yellow, the design was unlike any other contemporary Heuer or TAG Heuer watch, with the only familiar design traits being the Mercedes-style hands already used on many of the brand’s traditional dive watches.

TAG Heuer Formula 1 refreshed for 2024

The new TAG Heuer Formula 1 | Kith collection maintains what makes the original beloved while bringing it into 2024 and updating it with upgraded materials.

First, though, TAG Heuer thought it was critical for these new models to keep the original spirit of the watch, so tracked down the original supplier of the case, along with the very same mould that was used for the pieces made in 1986.

I think that’s very cool attention to detail, and means the identity of the watch is linked to the pieces collectors fell in love with decades ago.

As previously mentioned, the new models utilise modern materials to make the TAG Heuer Formula 1 | Kith collection more durable and wearable than the originals.

For example, while the original watch featured a plastic crystal, this updated model features sapphire, and the strap also gets an upgrade from plastic to rubber.

Hopefully the plastic bezel is tougher too, as the original’s was as soft as Swiss cheese.

For the first time ever in TAG Heuer’s long history, the luxury Swiss watchmaker is merging its logo with a collaborative partner. TAG Heuer Formula 1 | Kith features a reworked version of the insignia that combines Kith and Heuer on the dial, rubber strap, and caseback. The dial also includes Kith’s motto “Just Us”.

This co-branding will no doubt annoy some TAG Heuer purists, but I imagine it will be incredibly popular among Kith’s regular clientele.

Aside from the branding, other dial details remain faithful to the original. These features include the original form hour hand, a triangle with a dot inside at 12 o’clock, indices that alternate every quarter between shields and dots, and a contrasting minuterie that packs a lot of delightful character into the dial.

In terms of dimensions, we have a 35mm case which is 9.45mm thick with a lug-to-lug measurement of 40mm.

TAG Heuer Formula 1 | Kith collection in detail

Okay, so now onto the actual watches. There are 10 new models in total, in stainless steel bracelet edition or rubber bracelet edition.

Seven of those watches are exclusive to Kith and each pays tribute to a store in its global network, while TAG Heuer boasts two exclusives, limited to 825 pieces each. The final edition is the shared model between TAG Heuer and Kith and is limited to 1350 pieces.

You can find out about each model in depth below:

TAG Heuer Formula 1 | Kith Eggshell dial

This model, available from both TAG Heuer and Kith, features a 35mm steel case with a black arnite unidirectional bezel with red and white markings. The classic eggshell dial features a green and red Kith Heuer logo, a red 60-second/minute scale, with black hour markers and shield indexes printed with eggshell Super-LumiNova. It’s finished on a steel 5-row bracelet, with a fine brushed steel folding clasp.

Price: £1600

Limited to: 1350 pieces

TAG Heuer Formula 1 | Kith New York

The New York model features a 35mm black arnite case with “FORMULA 1” moulded at 6 o’clock. It’s topped by a black arnite unidirectional bezel with multi-coloured markings. The black pinstriped dial features a blacked-out Kith Heuer logo, a multi-coloured 60-second/minute scale, with black hour markers. It’s finished on a black rubber strap with Kith Heuer branding.

Price: £1600

Limited to: 250 pieces

TAG Heuer Formula 1 | Kith Hawaii

My personal favourite model in the collection, the colourful Hawaii model features a 35mm yellow arnite case with “FORMULA 1” moulded at 6 o’clock. It’s topped by a green arnite unidirectional bezel with white markings. The blue pinstriped dial features a black Kith Heuer logo, a grey 60-second/minute scale, with eggshell Super-LumiNova hour markers. It’s finished on a red rubber strap with Kith Heuer branding.

Price: £1600

Limited to: 250 pieces

TAG Heuer Formula 1 | Kith Miami

If you’re looking for something a little more understated, the Miami model features a 35mm beige arnite case with “FORMULA 1” moulded at 6 o’clock. It’s topped by a beige arnite unidirectional bezel with grey markings. The pink pinstriped dial features a black Kith Heuer logo, a grey 60-second/minute scale, with eggshell Super-LumiNova markers. It’s finished on a beige rubber strap with Kith Heuer branding.

Price: £1600

Limited to: 250 pieces

TAG Heuer Formula 1 | Kith Toronto

The bright Toronto model features a 35mm black arnite case with “FORMULA 1” moulded at 6 o’clock. It’s topped by a black arnite unidirectional bezel with white markings. The yellow pinstriped dial features a black Kith Heuer logo, a white 60-second/minute scale, with white Super-LumiNova markers. It’s finished on a yellow rubber strap with Kith Heuer branding.

Price: £1600

Limited to: 250 pieces

TAG Heuer Formula 1 | Kith Tokyo

If the Japanese flag were a watch, it would be this watch. The Tokyo model features a 35mm red arnite case with “FORMULA 1” moulded at 6 o’clock. It’s topped by a black arnite unidirectional bezel with white markings. The white pinstriped dial features a black Kith Heuer logo, a red 60-second/minute scale, with white Super-LumiNova markers. It’s finished on a red rubber strap with Kith Heuer branding.

Price: £1600

Limited to: 250 pieces

TAG Heuer Formula 1 | Kith Paris

The Paris model takes things up a notch with a 35mm stainless steel case with “Kith & Kin” engraved at 12 o’clock. It’s topped by a green arnite unidirectional bezel with red and white markings. The eggshell dial features a green and red Kith Heuer logo, and a green 60-second/minute scale, with black markers. It’s finished on a steel 5-row bracelet, with a fine brushed steel folding clasp.

Price: £1600

Limited to: 350 pieces

TAG Heuer Formula 1 | Kith Los Angeles

Similar to the Paris model, the Los Angeles features a 35mm stainless steel case with “Kith & Kin” engraved at 12 o’clock. It’s topped by a blue arnite unidirectional bezel with red and white markings. The white dial features a green and red Kith Heuer logo, and a black 60-second/minute scale, with white Super-LumiNova markers. It’s finished on a steel 5-row bracelet, with a fine brushed steel folding clasp.

Price: £1600

Limited to: 350 pieces

TAG Heuer Formula 1 | Kith Green and Black

One of the TAG Heuer exclusives, this model is limited to 825 pieces each. It features a 35mm sandblasted black PVD steel case with “FORMULA 1” engraved at 6 o’clock. It’s topped by a green arnite unidirectional bezel with white markings. The black pinstriped dial features a white Kith Heuer logo, a green 60-second/minute scale, with eggshell Super-LumiNova markers. It’s finished on a green rubber strap with Kith Heuer branding. The first edition will launch in-store only in Miami on May 3rd followed by the global launch on May 6th.

Price: £1600

Limited to: 825 pieces

TAG Heuer Formula 1 | Kith Blue and Black

The second of the TAG Heuer exclusives, again, this model is limited to 825 pieces each. It features a 35mm sandblasted black PVD steel case with “FORMULA 1” engraved at 6 o’clock. It’s topped by a blue arnite unidirectional bezel with white markings. The black pinstriped dial features a white Kith Heuer logo, a green 60-second/minute scale, with eggshell Super-LumiNova markers. It’s finished on a blue rubber strap with Kith Heuer branding. The first edition will launch in-store only in Miami on May 3rd followed by the global launch on May 6th.

Price: £1600

Limited to: 825 pieces

TAG Heuer Formula 1 | Kith availability

Every TAG Heuer Formula 1 | Kith watch will be presented in a high-end box that evokes their colourful design and drives home the revived watch’s premium status.

For true collectors, the most desirable presentation of the collection will come in the form of a highly covetable box containing all 10 of the limited-edition watches. It’s limited to just 75 examples and priced at £19000

The watches will be available to buy on Monday 6th May at all Kith shops, 10AM on EU.Kith.com, CA.Kith.com, Kith.com & the Kith App.

For those attending the F1 Grand Prix in Miami this weekend, however, Kith & TAG Heuer will be launching the collection early at their respective Miami stores this Friday 3rd May.

Will you be queuing to get one? Will we see, more, non-limited edition Formula 1 models in the future? Head over to Kith and TAG Heuer for more information on availability.

