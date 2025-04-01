Stuff

TAG Heuer Formula 1 Solargraph release dates, price and models explained

We've broken down all of the TAG Heuer Formula 1 Solargraph models, how much they cost, and when you'll be able to get them

TAG Heuer Forumla 1 Solargraph Collection on green background

Just unveiled at Watches and Wonders 2025, the new TAG Heuer Formula 1 Solargraph lineup is a bold return to form. Sporting a refined 38mm case size, an upgraded ergonomic design, and a cutting-edge Solargraph movement, these watches bring modern innovation to the beloved ’80s and ’90s classics.

The case materials include sandblasted steel with DLC treatment, while a new lightweight material – TH-Polylight – makes its debut, ensuring both durability and vibrant colour possibilities (think the MoonSwatch on steroids).

The collection consists of three core models – classic black and white, deep blue, and striking red. These will be the backbone of the range, available for the long haul. Meanwhile, six limited-edition versions, inspired by the high-energy hues of the original 1986 collection, will be released alongside key Formula 1 races.

Here, we break down all of the new Formula 1 Solargraph models, how much they cost, and when you’ll be able to get them.

TAG Heuer Formula 1 Solargraph Core Collection:

The following three models are not limited edition and will be available for the foreseeable future.

TAG Heuer Formula 1 Solargraph WBY1111.BA0042

TAG Heuer Forumla 1 Solargraph on red background
  • Colour: Steel sandblasted case, black bezel, white dial
  • Release date: 02.05.2025 (Miami GP)
  • Price: 1850 CHF (approx. $2000 / £1600)

This 38mm Solargraph model features the Calibre TH50-00 movement, displaying hours, minutes, seconds, and the date. The white dial is complemented by a red minute track, black lacquered applied indexes, and hands coated in white Super-LumiNova for low-light visibility.

A black bio-polyamide bidirectional bezel, sapphire crystal, and 100m water resistance ensure durability. It comes on a steel bracelet with a folding clasp and safety extension.

The global launch is May 2, with pre-sales from April 29 at 2 PM CET.

TAG Heuer Formula 1 Solargraph WBY1112.BA0042

TAG Heuer Forumla 1 Solargraph on blue background
  • Colour: Steel sandblasted case, blue bezel, blue dial
  • Release date: 04.07.2025 (Silverstone GP)
  • Price: 1850 CHF (approx. $2000 / £1600)

Sharing the same movement and case size as the previous model, this version swaps in a stunning deep blue dial with a white minute track and rhodium-plated indexes. A matching blue bio-polyamide bezel completes the design.

The pre-sale starts on July 1 at 9 AM CET, with the official launch on July 4.

TAG Heuer Formula 1 Solargraph WBY1161.FT8086

TAG Heuer Forumla 1 Solargraph on red background
  • Colour: Red bio-polyamide case, black bezel, white dial
  • Release date: 05.09.2025 (Monza GP)
  • Price: 1750 CHF (approx. $2000 / £1500)

This variation features a lightweight red bio-polyamide case with a bright white dial, red minute track, and black lacquered indexes. The hands are coated in eggshell Super-LumiNova. A black bezel and red rubber strap with a black DLC-coated pin buckle complete the sporty look.

It launches September 5, with pre-sales from September 2 at 8 AM CET.

TAG Heuer Formula 1 Solargraph Limited Edition models:

The following six models are limited editions and will be launched to coincide with various grand prix races throughout the Formula 1 season.

TAG Heuer Formula 1 Solargraph Monza GP Edition (WBY1160.FT8085)

TAG Heuer Forumla 1 Solargraph on green background
  • Colour: Red bio-polyamide case, green bezel, white dial
  • Release date: 05.09.2025 (Monza GP)
  • Price: 1750 CHF (approx. $2000 / £1500)

This special edition swaps the standard model’s black bezel for a beautiful green one and includes a green rubber strap. A bold red bio-polyamide case completes this retro re-issue.

The pre-sale starts on September 2 at 8 AM CET, just before the Monza Grand Prix.

TAG Heuer Formula 1 Solargraph Singapore GP Edition (WBY1162.FT8105)

TAG Heuer Forumla 1 Solargraph on blue background
  • Colour: Blue bio-polyamide case, black bezel, white dial
  • Release date: 03.10.2025 (Singapore GP)
  • Price: 1750 CHF (approx. $2000 / £1500)

A blue bio-polyamide case and a matching blue minute track set this model apart, with a matching blue rubber strap securing the watch.

The pre-sale begins on September 30 at 1 AM CET, just before the Singapore Grand Prix.

TAG Heuer Formula 1 Solargraph Mexico GP Edition (WBY1117.FT8087)

TAG Heuer Forumla 1 Solargraph on yellow background
  • Colour: Black DLC steel sandblasted case, yellow bezel, black dial
  • Release date: 24.10.2025 (Mexico GP)
  • Price: 1750 CHF (approx. $2000 / £1500)

A bold yellow bezel and minute track contrast with the black DLC-coated steel case. It comes with a matching birght yellow rubber strap.

The pre-sale starts on October 21 at 3 PM CET.

TAG Heuer Formula 1 Solargraph Miami GP Edition (WBY1114.FT8084)

TAG Heuer Forumla 1 Solargraph on orange background
  • Colour: Black DLC steel sandblasted case, black bezel, black dial
  • Release date: 02.05.2025 (Miami GP)
  • Price: 1750 CHF (approx. $2000 / £1500)

A fully blacked-out design for the Miami Grand Prix. This model is completed by a red minute track and rhodium-plated indexes, paired with a black rubber strap.

The pre-sale starts on April 29 at 2 PM CET.

TAG Heuer Formula 1 Solargraph Silverstone GP Edition (WBY1113.BA0042)

TAG Heuer Forumla 1 Solargraph on green background
  • Colour: Steel sandblasted case, green bezel, white dial
  • Release date: 04.07.2025 (Silverstone GP)
  • Price: 1850 CHF (approx. $2000 / £1600)

This Silverstone Grand Prix model might be my favourite. It retains the steel bracelet of the standard model but adds a green bezel and minute track for a unique twist.

The pre-sale starts on July 1 at 9 AM CET.

TAG Heuer Formula 1 Solargraph Barcelona GP Edition WBY111A.FT8106

TAG Heuer Forumla 1 Solargraph on blue background
  • Colour: Steel sandblasted case, black bezel, white dial with Arabic numerals
  • Release date: 30.05.2025 (Barcelona GP)
  • Price: 1750 CHF (approx. $2000 / £1500)

Finally, the Barcelona Grand Prix model features a black racing rubber strap and a red minute track for a distinct motorsport-inspired look. You also get Arabic numerals on the dial, setting this apart from all of the others in this collection.

The pre-sale starts on May 27 at 8 AM CET.

