Girard-Perregaux’s new Laureato is the most rugged and sporty yet

In the relentless pursuit of performance, Girard-Perregaux and the Aston Martin Formula One team have unveiled their latest creation – the Laureato Absolute Aston Martin F1 Edition. This new watch is the most rugged and sporty Laureato to date, seamlessly blending racing-inspired materials with high-end watchmaking craftsmanship.

At the heart of the watch is a 44 mm case crafted from Grade 5 titanium, a material revered in both motorsport and horology for its exceptional strength-to-weight ratio. Titanium’s resistance to corrosion, non-magnetic properties, and hypoallergenic nature make it an ideal choice for an everyday sports watch, and here, GP has sandblasted it for a more refined, sporty texture.

Complementing this lightweight construction is a deep Aston Martin Racing Green dial, its vibrant hue mirroring the British marque’s F1 car livery.

The partially open-worked hour and minute hands take inspiration from Aston Martin’s signature grille design, while lime green accents on the centre seconds hand and date window add a some punchy contrast.

Designed for adventure, the Laureato Absolute Aston Martin F1 Edition is water-resistant to an impressive 300 metres, making it as comfortable in extreme conditions as it is on the wrist of Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll.

A green FKM rubber strap enhances its sporty credentials, offering greater flexibility, durability, and resistance to fading than traditional rubber straps. The strap is finished with a titanium folding clasp featuring a micro-adjustment system to ensure a perfect fit.

Beneath the robust exterior lies Girard-Perregaux’s in-house GP03300 calibre, a self-winding mechanical movement engineered with precision in La Chaux-de-Fonds. With a 46-hour power reserve, it combines reliability with intricate craftsmanship. The movement is adorned with refined details, including an oscillating weight decorated with circular Côtes de Genève and bridges finished with straight Côtes de Genève, mirror-polished screws, and meticulous engravings.

Limited to just 88 pieces, the Laureato Absolute Aston Martin F1 Edition will be a rare beast. It’s available now priced at US$14,300 / £12,200.

