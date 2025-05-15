The retro Girard-Perregaux Deep Diver is a must-have summer watch

Girard-Perregaux is bringing back a legend. Originally released in 1969, the Deep Diver stood out with its bold design and the innovative Gyromatic system. Now it returns – with a modern twist – thanks to a collaboration with Bamford Watch Department.

Limited to just 350 pieces, this reissue is part of the brand’s Legacy Editions, and it’s already shaping up to be one of the best watches of the summer.

Like the original, the new Deep Diver keeps its cushion-shaped case and vintage aesthetic. But it’s more than a nostalgia trip. Made from lightweight Grade 5 titanium and measuring a wearable 40.3mm by 38mm, it promises to feel as good as it looks.

The poppy dial comes in rich shades of blue, orange and white, with a 1970s-inspired font and bright blue lume. A rotating inner bezel and quick-release rubber strap – blue or orange, your choice – give it weekend versatility and beach-day credentials.

The design isn’t just for show. At its heart is the in-house GP03300 calibre, a slim (3.36mm) automatic movement offering 46 hours of power reserve. It’s beautifully finished, with Geneva stripes, polished bevels, and a trident-shaped rotor – a nod to its deep-sea roots. The caseback is sapphire, of course, and subtly tinted blue.

This isn’t the first time Girard-Perregaux has raided its archives. The Deep Diver follows the cult 1970s Casquette in the brand’s Legacy Editions line – a series of limited reimaginings done with care, not cut-and-paste. Every detail has been considered, from the date window at 4 o’clock to the super subtle Bamford branding. It’s a collector’s piece you’ll actually want to wear.

At £12,900 (around $17,000 in the US), it’s priced for the serious watch fan, but it earns its place, fusing heritage cool with modern materials and real mechanical clout. Whether you’re diving into the Med or just your local lido, this is a proper summer statement.

