Best affordable EVs in 2025 reviewed and rated

Electric cars aren’t just for big budgets anymore. A few years back, most EVs sat firmly in the luxury camp, with hefty price tags and long waiting lists. Today, the picture looks very different. More manufacturers are offering models that don’t cost the earth (financially or environmentally), with better range, faster charging, and enough practicality for daily life. That means if you’ve been holding off on going electric because of cost, now’s a good time to take another look.

“Affordable” is a moving target, of course. While EVs are still generally pricier than petrol cars up front, running costs tend to be much lower thanks to cheaper charging, fewer moving parts, and reduced maintenance. Add in government incentives, used options, and subscription-style deals, and the gap is closing quickly.

But lower price doesn’t have to mean compromise. The latest crop of budget-friendly EVs includes everything from compact city cars to family-ready crossovers, with tech features and safety kit that rival far more expensive models. In this guide, we’ve pulled together the best affordable EVs you can buy right now – whether you’re after something small and nimble, or a practical all-rounder that makes ditching petrol painless.

Why you can trust Stuff: Our team of experts rigorously test each product and provide honest, unbiased reviews to help you make informed decisions. For more details, read how we test and rate products.

1. Renault 5

Stuff Verdict This brilliant little bundle of fun offers everything a small EV should, at a price that’ll work for most folks Pros It’s a style icon, with a head-turning retro-futuristic design

Built from the ground up as an EV, it has a surprisingly roomy and well-thought-out interior Cons The purchase price is on the high side for a car of its size

DC charging speeds can be slower than rivals

Renault 5 specs Range 250 miles Battery size 52kWh Power 150hp 0-62mph 8.0s Top speed 93mph Infotainment 10.1in touchscreen

This is one of the funkiest cars to hit the streets in ages. Renault has taken the best bits of its 1970s hatchback and reimagined them for the modern electric era, to phenomenal success. The new Renault 5 dazzles from every angle, with oodles of little design touches to spot, like the retro design flourish on the bonnet that acts as a battery level indicator.

The interior is every bit as good, with room inside to comfortably seat four and just the right amount of tech. There’s nothing throwback about the 7in digital instrument cluster or 10.1in touchscreen, which uses colour, graphics and fonts to great effect. The Google-centric sat nav system works as expected, while a liberal smattering of apps allows quick and easy tweaking of core settings. It’s all very simplistic, without being boring.

While far larger than its predecessor, this is still a compact car made with cities in mind. It can be worked through tightly packed streets, and there’s an impressive turning circle that offers easy parking. On smoother stretches, it sits snugly on the road, with minimal tyre noise – often the first thing that becomes apparent when driving electric cars.

Get out on a twisting B-road, though, and there’s lots of fun to be had. There’s enough power on offer to slingshot out of corners without feeling intimidated, the steering is precise and well-weighted, and the 18in wheels provide plenty of grip. It isn’t short on range to get you to and from those quieter stretches of highway, either.

A lot of electric cars are bland and uninspiring. This little EV is just the opposite. It’s wonderful to drive, has great electric range, doesn’t skimp on kit, and pricing is very keen. Expect to see hundreds on the roads in next to no time.

Read more: Renault 5 review

2. Kia EV3

Stuff Verdict A solid driving experience, impressive range and lots of comfort. It’s everything I need from an EV. Pros Offers an excellent driving range

The interior is spacious and packed with advanced tech Cons DC charging speeds aren’t the fastest

The heat pump, is an optional extra

Kia EV3 specs Range 367 miles Battery size 81kWh Power 201hp 0-62mph 7.9s Top speed 105mph Infotainment 12.3in touchscreen

The Kia Niro EV was a solid but slightly conventional-looking crossover; the EV3 that replaces it captures the essence of the brash, bulky EV9 SUV, just in a more compact package. With lots of angles and edges plus a good use of colour, there’s no missing one on the road.

It’s also impossible to ignore Kia’s steady creep upmarket. While the entry-grade EV3 seems like decent value when put alongside something like the Volvo EX30, there’s a lot more plastic inside the cabin, fewer buttons on the door cards, and manual seat adjustment. Ouch. Stepping up to GT-Line trim brings more refinement, extra toys and an altogether more stylish vibe inside the cockpit, if you can swallow the price rise.

You’re getting a lot of car for your cash, with enough interior space that six-footers don’t feel wedged into their seats, and a boot that can easily swallow a family’s worth of holiday luggage. And that’s before opening the bonnet for its additional 25 litres of frunk space.

Visibility is good in this car, but the 360-degree camera is an excellent helping hand, while a head-up display is welcome too. Dividing the dashboard into three digital sections works well, with an array of touch-sensitive buttons providing quick access to things like climate controls and navigation.

The screens turn red when engaging sport mode, but this doesn’t transform the EV3 into a rocket ship. There’s enough power for everyday driving, and no more. That’s a good match for the soft suspension, which can handle rough roads with ease. It won’t thank you for being hustled through the twisty bits, so it’s better to get comfortable and enjoy the journey.

Buyers will have to dig deep and stretch to the EV3’s higher trim levels, but doing so should leave them with very little not to like about it.

Read more: Kia EV3 review

3. Mini Cooper SE

Stuff Verdict Blends the essence of older Minis with the modern features and functionality expected from EVs. Pros Absolute blast to drive, with classic “go-kart” handling

Interior is unique and high-tech, with circular OLED display Cons It’s not very practical

The ride can be quite firm

Mini Cooper SE specs Range 247 miles Battery size 49kWh Power 215hp 0-62mph 6.7s Top speed 106mph Infotainment 9.4in circular touchscreen

Mini purists tend to fret about how little the modern-day car has in common with its roots. But my first car was an old 1970s Mini van and boy, it was primitive. Damn slow, too. The latest Mini Cooper SE is the exact opposite, yet has plenty of retro appeal, particularly on the inside. And unlike the version it replaces, it finally comes with decent electric range.

Driven in ‘B’ mode for maximum brake regen, it doesn’t take much effort to edge close to the claimed 247 miles of range. Rejuicing the battery at 95kW then delivers 10-80% in under 30 minutes – respectable figures for a supermini.

Opening the driver’s door reveals an updated but retro-styled interior, topped with a fully digital circular screen that recreates the essence of early cars. There’s even the same little row of physical controls underneath that, with an electric start switch where the original ignition key used to go. Mini’s designers could’ve easily not bothered, but someone clearly cared enough to retain what made those old cars so engaging.

It’s no TARDIS in here, despite having grown quite a bit over the years, and a three-door arrangement is your only option. Still, this latest incarnation is still compact enough to carve through country lanes.

Mini’s go-kart handling also hasn’t gone anywhere, and there’s enough performance on tap to best most of the other cars tested here in a straight line – even before stepping up to the more unhinged John Cooper Works version. This car simply doesn’t feel its 1680kg kerb weight, though the dynamic trade-off is a harsh ride that’ll make you feel every bump and pothole.

Few compact EVs are so well set up for fans of driving, with ample acceleration and all the fun dynamics you should expect from this legendary brand.

Read more: Mini Cooper SE review

4. Dacia Spring

Stuff Verdict The cheapest, most cheerful EV on sale – if you can accept its compromises. Pros One of the cheapest new electric cars you can buy

Small battery and high efficiency Cons Poor Euro NCAP rating

Touchscreen is optional extra

Dacia Spring specs Range 140 miles Battery size 26.8kWh Power 64hp 0-62mph 13.7s Top speed 78mph Infotainment 10in touchscreen (optional)

This could be a perfect little pocket money EV, as long as you’re not expecting much in the way of sophistication – or space. The Spring might be the only car on sale today with a proper insertable ignition key, rather than a start/stop button, and if you buy the basic model, there’s not even the luxury of an infotainment screen.

Dacia is adamant that four adults can get in this car, but the novelty quickly wears off if you travel any distance on more major roads. Its small size is purpose-built for navigating cramped city streets, though, and the regenerative brakes are ideal for commuting duties.

The relatively tiny battery doesn’t take forever to charge on regular mains power, either, making it a cheap-as-chips second car.

Read more: Dacia Spring review

5. Alfa Romeo Junior

Stuff Verdict Handles well enough to please Alfa purists, but lacks oomph and falls behind on interior. Pros A fun and engaging car to drive

Design is bold and distinctive Cons Back seats and interior plastics are not as good as its rivals

Range is limited

Alfa Romeo Junior specs Range 250 miles Battery size 54kWh Power 154hp 0-62mph 9.0s Top speed 93mph Infotainment 10.25in touchscreen

Striking looks and sharp handling have long been Alfa Romeo hallmarks. The Junior keeps that tradition alive, with a modest kerb weight for a compact crossover EV that makes it agile and easy to throw around. Performance is adequate rather than rapid, though.

The name feels appropriate once you get inside, with rear seats that are especially snug, a miserly view out of the rear window, and a plasticky feel to prominent areas like door cards and the dash. The infotainment also hails from the more entry-level pages of the Stellantis parts catalogue.

Analogue-style dials in the digital instrument cluster help retain the spirit of older Alfas, though you’ll never be blown away by its range estimates. It’s just not as feisty as its range-mates and too tame for bona fide petrol heads.

Read more: Alfa Romeo Junior review

6. MG4 EV

Stuff Verdict Lots of range, bold styling and grin-inducing performance at a very appealing price. Pros Fantastic value for money

Surprisingly agile and fun to drive Cons Infotainment system can be buggy

Rear visibility is poor

MG4 EV specs Range 270 miles Battery size 64kW Power 201hp 0-62mph 7.9s Top speed 100mph Infotainment 10.25in touchscreen

MG has quickly become a go-to for value-minded EV shoppers, and with models like this it’s easy to understand why. Sharp design lines and subtle curves help it stand out from the electric hatchback establishment, and while the interior has its fair share of budget-friendly materials, there’s been no skimping on the tech.

Keyless entry, adaptive cruise control and a 360-degree reversing camera all make the cut, and the infotainment has none of the bugginess that made previous MG models a little unpredictable. An efficient battery/motor combo ensures you get practical range per charge, even in high-end Trophy trim, which is hot supermini fast.

The rear-wheel drive arrangement really comes alive on brilliant B roads, making this more of a drivers’ car than most rivals in its price range.

Read more: MG4 EV review

7. Hyundai Inster

Stuff Verdict A small yet practical electric car with decent range and a fun personality. What’s not to like? Pros Loaded with tech and features for a small ca

Decent range for a city EV Cons Only a four-seater

Cabin feels a bit cheap in places

Hyundai Inster specs Range 223 miles Battery size 49kWh Power 113hp 0-62mph 10.4s Top speed 93mph Infotainment 10.25in touchscreen

A five-door hatchback that’s way bigger on the inside than you’d expect, the Inster is more evidence (if any were needed) that Hyundai’s design team is absolutely knocking it out of the park lately. Boxy arches and optional skid plates give it a purposeful stance, and the dot matrix lighting is pure cyberpunk.

I’d call it a city car, but the 200+ mile range and fun potential (once it’s taken out into the sticks and thrown around a bit) say otherwise. Performance stats aren’t exactly blistering, but having a good amount of torque on tap makes up for it. This car is also surprisingly stable and well-planted, given how upright it sits, and once it gets going, it moves along very nicely. Of course, it can also weave in and out of tight city parking spots with the best of ‘em, helped by good all-around visibility.

Space levels are excellent in the front and not bad in the back either, topped off with generous headroom. There are great little storage nooks all over the place, and the mix of light cabin materials really helps add to the sense of spaciousness. The boot space isn’t the biggest, but the rear seats can be moved to suit your needs. It’s all very cleverly thought out.

Hyundai has diluted the cabin layout from its other models down to great effect here, with an array of physical buttons within easy reach and a high-mounted infotainment screen that manages not to distract while on the road. A circular button on the steering wheel sets the active drive mode, with the neat digital instrument cluster erupting in animated cubes that emulate flames when switching to sport mode.

Few cars as compact as the Inster can match its sense of playfulness – or its ability to go so far on a single charge.

Read more: Hyundai Inster review

8. Fiat Grande Panda

Stuff Verdict Neither dynamic nor quick, but otherwise delivers everything expected from a compact EV and looks an absolute treat. Pros Boxy, characterful design is practical

Permanently attached charging cable is convenient Cons Not the longest range

Not the most refined

Fiat Grande Panda specs Range 199 miles Battery size 44kW Power 111hp 0-62mph 11.0s Top speed 82mph Infotainment 10.25in touchscreen

Dramatic and distinctive from almost every angle, the new Grande Panda is a world away from the utilitarian original. The pixel-style headlights are suitably sci-fi, and the deceptively simple interior is a nod to Fiat’s iconic Lingotto building.

There’s no more tech here than you’ll find in other affordable Stellantis group models, but it’s all neatly integrated. Range is in the same ballpark as those other cars, but the permanently attached curly cable is convenient for 7kW home charging.

It can feel a little twitchy on tight bends and takes its time getting up to motorway speeds, but easy-to-manage steering and a great turning circle make it far more comfortable in towns and cities. And at slower speeds, that styling is sure get a few more approving looks.

Read more: Fiat Grande Panda review

9. Vauxhall Frontera

Stuff Verdict A keenly priced EV alternative to the Dacia Duster that offers just enough interior tech and range. Pros Very spacious and practical

Great value for money, similar price to the petrol version Cons Interior feels basic and utilitarian

Electric range is not as good as rivals

Vauxhall Frontera specs Range 188 miles Battery size 44kWh Power 111hp 0-62mph 12.1s Top speed 87mph Infotainment 10in touchscreen

The OG Frontera was a quirky-looking SUV precursor that hinted at rugged off-road potential, even though most only ever navigated supermarket car parks. The new one is far more sensible and family-friendly, slotting in nicely between the compact Mokka and larger Grandland.

There’s room for five, the interior plastics are utilitarian and easy to clean, and the basic but decent enough array of tech will keep buyers feeling like they’ve got something of value. Ride quality is accommodating, and it turns in with more purpose than you might expect given Vauxhall’s usual remit.

It doesn’t have quite the same bounce in its step as other EVs, and some will sniff at the 188-mile max range – but there’s plenty here for shorter commutes and suburban school runs.

Read more: Vauxhall Frontera review

10. Leapmotor T03

Stuff Verdict Slow and small, but with high manoeuvrability and decent refinement for very little outlay. Pros Solid and well-built for a budget car

Ideal city car Cons Handling is a bit wobbly on faster roads

Boot is tiny, and controls are crammed into a fiddly touchscreen

Leapmotor T03 specs Range 165 miles Battery size 37.3kWh Power 95hp 0-62mph 12.7s Top speed 80mph Infotainment 10in touchscreen

With very little to figure out or set up and not an awful lot to explore either inside or out, you just get in the Leapmotor T3, press the accelerator and go. This car is perfect for tight around-town situations, with nimble steering and an excellent turning circle.

You’ll fit two in the back without having to bend them in half first, and the boot can just about swallow a weekly supermarket shop. Weedy acceleration means it struggles outside of urban centres, though, and innocuous looks that seem designed to appeal to the Honda Jazz crowd have a way of riling up other drivers.

It makes the most sense if you rarely venture beyond 30mph limit roads, especially now that Smart has abandoned city cars for high-riding, high-priced SUVs.

Read more: Leapmotor T03 review

