I like the Alfa Romeo Junior, but stiff EV competition means I’d think hard before buying one

Introduction

Everybody loves an Alfa, right? Well, the Junior isn’t your typical Alfa. The Elettrica variant driven here is the brand’s first EV, sitting on the same Stellantis platform as the Jeep Avenger, the Fiat 600 and the Vauxhall Mokka. There’s a mild hybrid version too. Both deliver in the looks department, especially in that glorious Brera Red metallic finish.

Having recently driven the Junior hybrid, getting the electric model in for a week of testing became even more relevant. Both offer up a tantalising taste of what makes Alfa Romeo the go-to brand for many car enthusiasts. However, neither are as feisty as some older Alfa’s I’ve driven, and even sportier models like the Veloce might seem a little tame for bona fide petrol heads.

The styling

The looks really help set the Alfa Romeo Junior Elettrica apart from the rest of the EV crowd. I know the name was changed at the last minute (from Milano to Junior due to typically Italian politics) but the new moniker suits this dinky crossover. It’s not actually that small, but did feel quite compact when I was behind the wheel thanks to the cockpit’s enveloping nature.

In Spiga trim the interior felt particularly snug, and almost too enclosed when I sat in the back seats. This is mainly down to the way the rear pillars and small window narrow down the glass quota at the back. This is also evident from the cockpit, as the view out of the rear window is miserly to say the least. A rearward parking camera offers assistance when it’s needed, though. Seats are comfy front and rear and the design is cool, although there is a noticeable plasticy feel to prominent areas like door cards and the dash.

Externally the black roof contrasts well with that delicious Brera Red. The grille design seemed to be a talking point with a few folks – it varies between model variants too interestingly, but I love the mix of LED lights and black trim against the red across the front end.

Those 18in Petali alloys are striking too, although they made me a little nervous as they look worryingly easy to curb. It should be noted that the options fitted to my test car, including that bi-colour roof and a technology pack, took the asking price to over £38K. Ouch.

The drive

This car is just over 1500 kilos, which in the big scheme of things seems reasonably lightweight compared to many bloated EVs on our roads. That’s certainly a good thing when it comes to the driving experience as the Junior feels agile and easy to throw around. If anything, I think it’s a little bit too lightweight in that respect as its upright stance and wofty suspension makes it feel a little wayward at times.

The bonus is that it’ll trundle over lumps and bumps easily enough, and those 18in wheels and decent rubber make it well suited to our cruddy roads. The Junior felt less poised if I started throwing it around though, especially in very curvy backroads. It’s fun for a while, but the car doesn’t really sit low enough on the road to feel like you’d want to take any chances with its handling prowess.

There’s not much to do in terms of getting it into drive mode, with the omnipresent Stellantis shift gear all present and correct on the centre console. There’s a bold start/stop button too, plus I liked the physical controls for climate and what not under the screen, which always makes a much better user experience than cars with it all packed inside myriad menus in the infotainment screen.

In 154bhp Speciale edition, the Junior isn’t that quick. Although that weight helps it get from A to B without fuss, the performance is adequate rather than rapid. I felt much the same after driving the hybrid too, so I’m not sure if I can recommend one over the other. The hybrid makes sense if petrol power is still a personal preference, but even that suffers quite a lot of revving if it’s pushed combined with drive to the wheels finding its way via a CVT box. There’s a Veloce edition of the Elettrica that boasts 278bhp if you fancy it, though the range is less at just 215 miles.

The technology

While the Alfa Romeo Junior’s exterior looks are good on the eye, the infotainment is perhaps the least impressive part of the package. Sure, there’s a touchscreen but the graphics looks a little low budget and slightly dated in feel. I also got asked to commence a software update just after the car arrived and after going ahead the system seemed to sit in limbo for a while. Luckily, I was parked on my own drive so left the car to it and came back a while later and it had thankfully completed.

If this was a keeper, I think I’d be connecting Apple CarPlay (Android Auto functionality also features) and bypass the bulk of what is inside the infotainment screen. I was impressed by the audio system though, which had lots of bass and a generally good sound across the range. In the background, there was also a sporty audio accompaniment as I drove, which was a nice touch, although it seemed lost on anyone else travelling in the car.

This being the Speciale edition meant I also got some extras, including the 180-degree camera and a hands-free tailgate, which felt like they added a bit of value. There are also driver aids, such as Adaptive Cruise Control and Active Lane Assist if needed.

My review car had wireless charging, a smattering of charge points and a classic style digital instrument cluster, which helps retain the spirit of older Alfa’s while offering an updated twist. I think the graphics are better here than those that sit within the 10.25in touchscreen, although I don’t think the number two font style for the speedo works as it looks more like a seven. Maybe it’s just me.

Alfa Romeo Junior verdict

The electric edition of the Alfa Romeo Junior works for the most part. There’s lots to like about this compact crossover and part of this is its lack of bulk. It can be thrown around if you want to have fun, plus the drive modes offer some variation to help spice up the rather sedate performance.

It isn’t a quick EV though, despite its reasonably lightweight persona. The exterior looks great while the interior is less of a success, with an average infotainment setup and quite a lot of plastic on show. I do like it, but it’s not going to tempt me away from something like the Renault 5.

Stuff Says… Score: 4/5 Alfa Romeo purists might prefer the hybrid edition, but EV converts will enjoy the zesty appeal of this all-electric compact crossover. Pros Generally decent exterior looks the part Easy to drive and even easier to park Electric edition pips hybrid to the post Cons Not the most exciting Alfa to drive Rear space is a little on the miserly side Average range is a little disappointing

Alfa Romeo Junior technical specifications

Powertrain Permanent magnet synchronous electric motor Battery 115kW Power 154bhp Torque 192lb-ft 0-62mph 9.0sec Top speed 93mph Range 250 miles Charge rate 100kWh Cargo volume 400 litres