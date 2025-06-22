I ended up liking the BYD Sealion 7 so much I didn’t really want to hand it back

Stuff Verdict The BYD Sealion 7 has enough of an identity to stand out in a crowded class, while offering plenty of performance, kit and comfort. Pros Distinctive looks set it apart

Great performance and not bad efficiency

Very comfortable interior and lots of tech Cons Bulk like all the other SUVs out there

Boot space isn’t as capacious as some rivals

Touchscreen controls dominate the cockpit

Chinese mega-company BYD has fingers in a lot of pies, but electric cars is where the portfolio is starting to get really lively. We’ve already had the decent BYD Dolphin, very impressive BYD Seal and the not-so-great BYD Seal UDM-i, not to forget BYD’s first UK arrival, the Atto 3. Now there’s the BYD Sealion 7, which is a large family SUV designed to take on the likes of the Tesla Model Y, Hyundai Ioniq 5 or, heaven forbid, the Ford Capri.



Those are just three rivals, but the electric SUV marketplace is packed with options. That means the BYD Sealion 7 needs to be good. There are solid foundations, with two battery options along with a trio of trim levels. Prices are keen too, starting out at the middle £40,000 mark and rising to nearly £60,000 for a top specification Excellence AWD model. I think the lower-priced Comfort or Design models are a decent starting point though.



They offer up nearly 300 miles of range if the rear-wheel drive-only option is selected, while an all-wheel drive variant delivers up to 283 miles. Either is therefore going to be practical for most drivers. However, the Excellence edition has the potential to offer up to 312 miles if range is still something that bothers you. And, while the BYD Sealion 7 sits on the same platform as the low-slung Seal saloon, this SUV comes with added appeal for folks with a family in tow.

The styling

It’s getting increasingly hard to design an SUV that looks sufficiently different that it can be remembered over rivals. BYD’s designers have had a decent stab at it, though, and I think the BYD Sealion 7 looks good from most angles in much the same way as the saloon did. The big difference is the coupe-SUV lines, which offers a raised-up design that is ideally suited to people who’ll need to use the back seats on a regular basis. Even the access is good give the slanting rear pillar.

The body as a whole is deftly smoothed, with a front and rear end that helps the Sealion 7 stand out. That rear end, with the slender taillight line and high-rise tailgate works a treat. There are simple but effective alloys, and an available range of colours that help make the Sealion 7 look distinguished without being ostentatious or too showy. Overall, the design is a success story on the outside.

Moving to the inside and it follows on with the positive vibes I got from the Sealion saloon. In fact, the seats are excellent, with a distinctive pattern on them that looks inviting as the door is opened, while the cockpit area offers everything anyone could ever want, without being too in your face. I like the enveloping line of the dashboard that then runs down into the door panels. The steering wheel looks good and a central console is generous on space and facilities without being intrusive. It all works.

The drive

For me, one of the biggest and most pleasant surprises with the BYD Sealion 7 was how it drove. After a not great previous experience of the BYD Seal UDM-I, which had terrible handling, I was a little nervous. However, the Seal saloon was a tip-top thing to drive and the Sealion 7 offers more of the same. Sure, it’s a big old lump, but does not feel like it when you’re behind the wheel. Care is needed, of course, on the rickety old backroads, but the Sealion 7 handles very nicely all things considered.

This is a potent machine too. There’s more than enough power available, thanks to twin electric motors that deliver a beefy 523bhp. Despite its weight, the Sealion 7 feels quite rapid and can get from 0 to 62mph in a decidedly speedy 4.5 seconds. Eco, Normal and Sport drive modes cover all bases, although there’s a Snow option just in case the weather takes a turn for the worse.

My test car could charge at up to 150kW but, as an added bonus, the range-topping Excellence model can be charged at up to 230kW on a DC charger, not that there are too many options in the wild on that front currently. Oh, and I love the fact that heat pump is standard kit on all models, which is a definite bonus for the UK market.

I loved the grip delivered by the AWD car too, which makes it hug corners and handle highways without any worries at all. It’ll tramp a bit over rougher sections of road, but the suspension setup here is great, meaning it got me over rough stuff without fear despite the sizeable 20in alloys on board. Frequency Sensitive Dampers look to be a key part of easing the car over varying surfaces and added to the interior comfort. Overall, I thought the Sealion 7 was a joy to drive.

The technology

What Car from a Chinese brand would be complete without the odd party trick? In the case of the BYD Sealion 7, there’s a 15.6in infotainment screen. Located in the middle of the expansive dashboard, this can rotate from landscape to portrait and back again, depending on your mood and preference for taking on the assembled icons. Naturally, many if not all the control options are located within the realms of the screen, with some core control icons peppered along the bottom.

The app icons themselves are of a decent size and relatively easy to manage on the go. There’s also a pretty good digital display in front of the steering wheel, while Excellence trim owners get the benefit of a head-up display too. I got on okay with the lack of physical controls, and the steering wheel has some handy control options fitted that help, but anyone not keen on doing most of their daily tasks via a large infotainment screen might find the cockpit of the BYD Sealion 7 takes some getting used to.

BYD Sealion 7 verdict

Some electric SUVs are quite easy to hand back at the end of a week behind the wheel. Not so the BYD Sealion 7. I got quite attached to it after a range of different stints behind the wheel. I found it really good wending through heavy traffic in town, and it seemed quite efficient on the motorway too where battery life usually ebbs away rapidly.

In between, I though the BYD Sealion 7 was a nice bit of kit with a decent build quality, lots of comfort and everything an EV owner could wish for. It is a bit on the chunky side, but that’s the main reason most folk buy an SUV in the first place, right?

BYD Sealion 7 technical specifications

Powertrain Permanent magnet synchronous motor Battery 82.5kWh Power 523bhp Torque 509lb-ft 0-62mph 4.5sec Top speed 133mph Range 283 miles Maximum charge rate 230kW Cargo volume 520 litres