I tried Apple CarPlay Ultra and now everything else feels outdated

It’s not often I get out of a car and immediately feel like my own vehicle is suddenly ancient tech, but that’s how I felt after a day with Apple CarPlay Ultra in the 2025 Aston Martin DBX.

This isn’t just a prettier version of the CarPlay you’ve used before, it’s a complete takeover – one interface stretched seamlessly across all the car’s screens, from the instrument cluster to the centre display. And once you’ve experienced that level of clarity and cohesion, there’s no going back. Android Auto in my own car now feels like a jumbled mess.

Aston Martin dashboard, Apple design

I picked up the DBX from Aston Martin’s HQ in Gaydon and drove to Caffine and Machine – an ideal spot to try Apple’s most ambitious in-car software yet. And let me say this up front: the system is stunning. CarPlay Ultra doesn’t just look good, it’s practical as well.

You get all the polish and responsiveness you’d expect from Apple, but (in our example) paired with Aston Martin’s craftsmanship.

Everything’s smooth, fast and razor-sharp. Fonts are crisp. Maps are legible and up-to-date. Widgets are glanceable and useful – music, calendar, tyre pressure, range, and more. You get that Apple polish, but it’s also smartly tailored to fit Aston Martin’s aesthetic.

It’s also surprisingly customisable. Depending on your preferences, you can tweak your layout, change background colours and themes, and pick from different display styles. But here’s the clever bit: it doesn’t strip the car of its personality.

Aston Martin has worked closely with Apple to ensure CarPlay Ultra still feels distinctly Aston Martin. There’s a custom digital dial that is full of brand character – from the iconic ‘wings’ logo to a bird’s eye view of your actual vehicle (a DBX, in this case), all wrapped in a rich Aston Martin Green colourway.

The layout is dynamic but unfussy, designed to echo the performance-focused spirit of Aston Martin without overwhelming you with data. It’s clear, elegant and easy to read at a glance. The centre section is customisable too – you can choose to display tyre pressure, navigation, media, trip info or safety systems. Of all the digital dials I’ve used, this might be my favourite.

Every manufacturer will have the opportunity to design their own driver’s displays, and have the ability to include Apple’s pre-made displays as well (similar to Apple Watch faces).

Everything under one UI

One of the best things about CarPlay Ultra is how it fully replaces the traditional car OS. Normally, you use CarPlay for media and navigation, then switch back to the car’s system for things like drive modes or seat controls. But not here.

CarPlay Ultra has vehicle settings built in. You can adjust things like suspension, driver assist levels and climate without ever leaving the Apple interface. Want to check your fuel? It’s there. Change the temperature? Still there. Switch drive mode? Easy.

It means the entire driving experience lives in one consistent, intuitive UI. You’re not hopping between two different systems that speak different design languages. It just works.

And it even includes the radio. A feature often left out of phone-powered systems is now built in – you can browse, play and favourite stations without dipping back into Aston Martin’s menus.

That said, not everything has been absorbed. Some features – like ambient lighting control – still live in Aston Martin’s own interface. But rather than making you dig through menus manually, CarPlay Ultra has what Apple calls “punch through”. You tap the setting in the Apple UI, it takes you directly to the right place in Aston Martin’s menu, you make your change, and then you’re instantly kicked back into CarPlay.

The transition is so quick and clean that you barely notice it – the only giveaway is a slight change in font and design. It’s a clever middle ground. And it means that even if the system can’t do everything natively, it still feels cohesive.

The test drive

Interacting with the system is also remarkably intuitive. You don’t just tap the centre screen – you can swipe on the steering wheel touchpads to move between different panels on the dash. That means you can switch views – say, from navigation to performance dials to music – without lifting your hands off the wheel. It feels natural, like the interface is an extension of the car rather than something bolted on.

And that responsiveness is key. Everything is fast. Tap, swipe, scroll – it all works instantly, with zero lag. That fluidity might sound minor, but it’s what makes the whole system feel premium.

I’ll admit, I ran into a few bugs during my drive, with the navigation freezing once, but I was testing early software, and it was a minor issue. For a feature this ambitious, a few wobbles are expected. But even with that, the overall experience was miles ahead of what I’m used to.

What if your phone disconnects?

This was one of my first questions – if the whole system runs off your phone, what happens if your iPhone dies or loses connection mid-journey?

The short answer: nothing catastrophic.

Aston Martin told me the core driving systems – including your speedo and critical vehicle info – are mirrored locally. If your phone disconnects or runs out of battery, those parts remain active. You won’t be driving blind. You will, however, lose access to navigation, media and anything that relies on your phone’s live data.

Once you reconnect (or plug your phone back in), everything instantly snaps back into place – your apps, layout and preferences return exactly where you left them. It’s seamless. It feels like a proper OS, not a tethered phone screen.

Coming soon, and not just for new cars

Here’s the good news: CarPlay Ultra is available in the US now and coming to the UK in August. Aston Martin is leading the rollout, with other brands like Porsche, Mercedes, and Polestar expected to follow later.

Even better – this isn’t just for buyers of new cars. If you already own a compatible Aston Martin (like the DBX or DB12), you’ll be able to get CarPlay Ultra via a dealer-installed update. You will need to book the car in, but the hardware is ready. It’s just a matter of unlocking it with the new software.

And having tried it myself, I’d absolutely recommend it. This isn’t a gimmick or a nice-to-have; it’ll genuinely change the way you interact with the car.

It’s hard to go back

My own car runs Android Auto (which I recently upgraded using an affordable wireless adapter). I used to like it. Now it feels like a half-baked workaround. After using CarPlay Ultra, I find myself wishing I could retrofit it into everything I drive.

It’s not just about looking nice, although it really does. It’s about making the whole driving experience feel less like battling a touchscreen and more like using a great piece of tech. This is what in-car software should be in 2025.

I’ve driven plenty of fast, expensive, beautiful cars over the years. But it’s rare that the software leaves more of a lasting impression than the engine. With CarPlay Ultra, that’s exactly what happened. And now? I never want to drive without it again.

Liked this? Aston Martin DB12 review: beauty, brawn, and now brains as well