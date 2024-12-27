I took a Mercedes-AMG GT on a family road trip to find out if it’s a true grand tourer

When it comes to grand tourers, the usual suspects – like the Bentley Continental or Aston Martin DB12 – tend to lean toward a particular formula: big, immensely luxurious, prioritising comfort over raw aggression. The Mercedes-AMG GT, however, is a different beast.

With its muscular stance, aggressive lines, and a 4.0-litre twin-turbocharged V8 under the bonnet, it feels more like a sports car dressed up for the opera. So, the question remained: can this sharper, more dynamic offering truly deliver the grand touring experience?

To find out, I loaded up the AMG GT and headed to Norfolk for a family wedding. It wasn’t just a couple’s getaway – our 18-month-old toddler was joining us, complete with a stroller, suitcase, and all the paraphernalia that comes with travelling with a small child. Could the AMG GT handle the demands of a family road trip while staying true to its sporty character? There was only one way to find out…

A surprisingly practical start

The first hurdle for any family road trip is cargo space, and here, the AMG GT was a pleasant surprise. The boot is impressively large for a car of its class.

It comfortably swallowed our Babyzen YoYo stroller, a carry-on-sized suitcase, pillows and an assortment of smaller essentials like nappy bags and snacks.

Mercedes has clearly thought about everyday usability, and the GT doesn’t just deliver – it excels. The 675-litre boot space is a versatile shape and family-friendly, making it easy to pack for the unpredictable demands of travelling with a toddler.

A cabin fit for a long journey

Once packed, it was time to settle into the cabin. The interior is quintessentially Mercedes, with Nappa leather upholstery, massage seats, and soft-close doors which all exude sophistication. The adaptive cruise control made the long motorway stretches effortless, while the Burmester sound system provided a great soundtrack and the 64-colour ambient lighting added a subtle sense of occasion.

For our 18-month-old son, the rear ISOFIX points made securing the toddler seat quick and simple. While the back seats are undeniably tight, they’re just spacious enough for young children. My son was comfortable enough to nap through much of the journey, though his feet occasionally stretched forward through the gap in the front seats, landing squarely on the centre armrest.

It’s clear that while this is a “2+2,” the rear seats are best reserved for children or smaller adults on shorter trips.

Power on tap

Of course, this is an AMG, and you don’t buy a GT just for the cupholders. Under the bonnet lies a hand-assembled 4.0-litre V8 biturbo engine that delivers 585 PS and 800 Nm of torque. It’s an engineering marvel, and you feel every ounce of its power.

Acceleration is mind-bendingly quick – 0-62 mph in just 3.2 seconds, and it sounds glorious as well.

One highlight of the trip was using the “Race Start” launch control feature. Activating it felt like preparing for a rocket launch. With one foot on the brake and the other on the accelerator, the car holds its revs at around 4000 RPM, tightening the seatbelts in preparation. When you release the brake, the GT doesn’t just accelerate – it obliterates distance. It’s breath-taking, addictive, and a reminder that this car, despite its grand tourer aspirations, is very much a supercar in disguise.

On the road

Long journeys are where grand tourers earn their stripes, and the AMG GT didn’t disappoint. The AMG Active Ride Control suspension, combined with active aerodynamics and rear-axle steering, made for an exceptional drive. The car was composed and planted, devouring motorway miles with ease. Despite its aggressive styling and formidable performance, the ride was surprisingly forgiving – so much so that even my toddler remained blissfully unaware of the speeds we were covering.

Around winding country roads, the AMG GT felt nimble and precise. Rear-axle steering enhanced its agility, while the torque distribution of the 4MATIC+ all-wheel drive system made every corner feel effortless.

There’s a sense of connection with the car, which Mercedes has balanced beautifully with the comfort required for long-distance cruising.

Head-turning design

One thing the AMG GT does without compromise is make an impression. From its long bonnet and sleek roofline to its aggressive stance, this car turns heads wherever it goes. The combination of muscular proportions and refined details strikes a perfect balance. It gets a lot of attention.

The Launch Edition’s 21-inch cross-spoke wheels and high-gloss black accents added a layer of drama, but even the standard trims look sensational. This is a car that looks as good parked outside a luxury hotel as it does hurtling down the Autobahn (or, in my case, the A11).

So, is it a true grand tourer?

By the end of the trip, I had my answer: yes, the Mercedes-AMG GT is a true grand tourer. Its practicality exceeded expectations, from the ample boot space to the thoughtful cabin features. The car effortlessly combined comfort and luxury with exhilarating performance, proving itself capable of long-distance cruising without compromise.

However, it’s not without its quirks. Rear seating is more suitable for children than adults, and those with taller toddlers may find space a little tight. But these are minor trade-offs in what is otherwise an exceptional machine.

The Mercedes-AMG GT may not be the obvious choice for a family road trip, but it proved to be an unforgettable one. For those who seek the thrill of high-performance driving without sacrificing everyday usability, the AMG GT stands out as a masterpiece of modern engineering.

