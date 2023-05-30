MSI and Mercedes launch limited edition, high-performance gaming laptop

MSI is no stranger to high-performance laptops, most of which are designed for gaming. But the brand’s new collaboration takes its gaming lap machines to a new track. Collaborating with Mercedes-AMG on a new limited edition version of the Stealth 16, the laptop combines luxury with high-performance. The two brands manage to squeeze Nvidia’s RTX 4070 graphics card under the hood of a sleek metal hood.

Arguably, the stand-out part of this limited edition gaming laptop is the design. Finished in Mercedes’ Selenite Gray colour, the laptop features AMG’s signature rhombus pattern. The chassis of the laptop is crafted from a magnesium-aluminium allow – an all-metal design certainly looks good, and delivers a premium experience. You’ll find the Mercedes-AMG logos on the top cover, bottom bezel, and back cover of the laptop. The brands reckon the laptop pays homage to the Mercedes-AMT GT2.

But what use is a good-looking laptop without the innards to match? Luckily, Mercedes and MSI focused on packing performance into this gaming laptop. It runs an Intel Core i9 processor, and packs Nvidia’s RTX 4070 (or 4060, depending on spec) graphics card. The two processors promise to deliver fast, snappy, and reliable performance, with clear and smooth graphics. On the front, you’ll find a 4K 16:10 OLED screen for rich colours and details.

Beyond this, you’ll find MSI’s exclusively designed Cooler Boost 5 system inside. It uses two fans and five heat pipes to keep things running cool for an extra performance boost. It’s also a thin and lightweight bit of kit, clocking in under 2kg and 19.95mm thin. Alongside the laptop, you’ll get specially designed accessories, including a box, mouse, mouse pad, USB stick, pouch, and cable ties. They all also pack the same logos – perfect for any fans of Mercedes-AMG.

Fancy blazoning your next laptop in Mercedes-AMG clobber? Unfortunately, there’s currently no release date nor pricing information available from MSI for the laptop. We’ll be sure to bring you the latest when more information is available. The brands also clarified that this is the first of multiple collaborations, so keep your eyes peeled.