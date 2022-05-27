Apple’s laptops are aluminium slivers of computing cool. But even the most capable notebooks can be enhanced with the right peripherals. Looking to augment your MacBook? Good news: we’ve rounded up the best accessories right here.

Keen to kit out your Cupertino computer? From connectivity hubs that address the Air’s shortage of ports, to sleek stands which elevate your Apple laptop experience, the list below features our pick of the top add-ons for your MacBook.

Whether you’re rocking an Air, Pro or older MacBook, the tools below will help to improve the user experience. And if you’re prepared to go extra on extras, shell out for the entire arsenal to get the ultimate MacBook setup.

Razer Kiyo Pro

Even with Centre Stage smarts keeping your mug squarely framed, Apple’s MacBook webcams don’t always get the best rep. In fact, the selfie lens was one of the few elements which let down the otherwise superlative M1 MacBook Air in our review. Clip Razer’s Kiyo cam to the lid of your laptop for improved video: capable of capturing uncompressed 1080p footage at a smooth 60fps, its adaptive light sensor and larger pixels give it superior low-light performance. Multiple mounting options and an adjustable field of view offer welcome flexibility, while a physical cover shields the peeper when you need privacy.

Satechi R1 Aluminium Hinge Holder

More pixels make MacOS better – and a second screen is a great way to get them. Already own a recent iPad? Don’t shell out on a secondary display: use Sidecar to pair your tablet wirelessly with your MacBook, for a touch-sensitive desktop extension – complete with multi-touch, Apple Pencil and Touch Bar shortcut support. And if you need a stand to complete the side-by-side setup, you’ll find few as finely finished as Satechi’s all-metal riser. A graduate from the Apple school of aluminium, the premium plinth features two hinges for perfect positioning. It folds for portability, ships with rubber grips to keep your iPad in place, plus it even has the strength to support a MacBook.

Logitech MX Keys Mini for Mac

Whether your laptop lives on a riser or hooked up to an external display, the right Bluetooth keyboard can transform your tying game. This natty tapper from Logitech apes your MacBook’s styling, with a compact metal chassis that’s reassuringly rigid yet relatively light at 506g. Wireless pairing is a cinch, while Mac-specific shortcuts make light work of tasks – plus you get the benefit of one-touch buttons for dictation, mic mute and emojis (happy face). Proximity sensors ensure the MX Keys Mini illuminates the moment you bring your fingers to its contoured key caps, while a 10-day battery life means it should see you through a few chapters of your next novel. Keys are responsive and nicely spaced, while the gentle rise makes for comfortable click-clacking.

Belkin Pro Thunderbolt 4 Dock

Minimalist design might make your MacBook Air look like a streamlined machine, but two USB-C slots won’t get you very far with peripherals. Suffering from a shortage of ports? Belkin’s handy hub turns one into 12. Topping the bill is a pair of Thunderbolt 4 slots, for blisteringly quick transfer speeds of up to 40Gbps. It’s not the dinkiest desktop dock around, but it does deliver ethernet, SD card and quadruple USB-A connectivity. It also supports Power Delivery 3.0 for 90W fast charging, USB-C Power Delivery for your smartphone, plus two 4K displays via HDMI – or a single 8K screen.

TwelveSouth Curve

Poor posture won’t do anything for your productivity. Elevate your laptop experience with this streamlined riser from TwelveSouth. Besides matching your MacBook’s metal chassis, the one-piece plinth elegantly lifts your flip-top to eye level. Paired with a Bluetooth keyboard, it should mean zero hunching and a happier neck – plus improved airflow below your laptop.

Give a little lift: TwelveSouth ParcSlope Don’t have a second set of keys? TwelveSouth’s low-profile ParcSlope is a better fit for backpacks. It gives your laptop a useful little lift, while still allowing you to type on its built-in keyboard. Buy it here

SanDisk Extreme Pro Portable SSD V2

Apple’s beefiest MacBooks can be maxed out with 8TB of solid state storage. But there are several reasons why you might prefer to stash your files on an external drive – not least because Apple drive space is seriously expensive to spec. SanDisk’s Extreme Pro V2 isn’t the cheapest SSD around, but it does pair generous capacities with USB-C connectivity, rapid speeds and a rugged build. A forged aluminium chassis works as a heatsink for superior efficiency, while also pairing with the silicone shell for low-profile protection. IP55 water-resistance, two-metre drop protection and 256-bit hardware encryption should keep your data safe, while read/write speeds of 2Gbs mean you won’t be kept waiting – even when you’re dealing with demanding video transfers. Despite the carabiner corner, though, it’s not recommended for rock climbing.

Wacom Intuos Pro Small

From illustration to video editing, Apple laptops have long been the tool of choice for creative sorts. But if you prefer the feel of a pen in your paw, Wacom’s graphics tablets are the ideal accessory for digital doodlers. A tactile Touch Ring and customisable ExpressKeys put time-saving shortcuts at your fingertips, while tilt recognition and 2048 pressure levels mean the pen is perfect for sensitive sketches. The active surface isn’t the biggest, but the flip-side is a slate that’s easy to slip in your satchel. Plus multi-touch support means you can easily pinch and swipe to navigate your MacBook.

Nordic Appeal MacBook Rack

Channelling Scandi chic in your desktop setup? Stash your MacBook in matching fashion with this wooden laptop rack. Available in walnut or oak with a natural finish, each minimalist stand is crafted in Denmark using sustainably forested timber. Ideal as a spot for your notebook to take an afternoon nap, it’s also perfect for operating your MacBook in clamshell mode: connect an external display, close your laptop’s lid and slip it neatly in for a setup that’s vertical and well-ventilated. Then change your name to Mads, install a floating firepit and you’ve got a home office straight out of Copenhagen.

Anker Nano II 65W

Apple’s 61W MacBook charger boosts your battery pretty briskly. Not bad, but Anker’s compact plug can do better: at 65W, the Nano II refuels your laptop quicker than the official brick. More impressively, it does that with a miniature form factor that’s less than half the size. So it’s quicker to fill, easier to pack and still works with your iPhone, iPad and and AirPods.

Apple Studio Display

There are many monitors less expensive than Apple’s top-tier display. In fact, there are many wall-filling 4K TVs which will set you back less cash. But if you want a sizeable desktop screen that’s built to complement your MacBook, the Studio Display is a showstopper. Sizeable at 27in, it ships with a 5K resolution, 12MP Ultra Wide webcam with Centre Stage smarts, plus a six-speaker setup that supports for Spatial Audio. Yes, you have to pay more for a height-adjustable stand; yes, the nicest nano-texture glass pushes the price even higher; and, yes, there’s no ProMotion. Even so, this a beautifully designed, wonderfully vibrant display that’s Apple to the core.

ElecJet MagJet M20

MagSafe was a step change in charger design: the magnetic connection meant no more snagged cables. Ideal if little ones, Labradors or lazy feet liked to yank your laptop lead. Alas, while the switch to USB-C means the latest MacBooks now use a more universal interface, it’s also reintroduced the tripwire hazard. ElecJet’s handy adapter solves the problem a second time. Attach the magnetic nub to a spare USB-C port, connect a chord to the matching component and – voilà – you’ve got a snapaway charging cable. It supports 100W power delivery and 4K video, plus it’s reversible like the Apple original.

Apple Magic Mouse

Apple’s MacBook trackpad is fine for most scrollers, but if you prefer the feel of a physical mouse, try your palm on this Cupertino clicker. With a streamlined design that’s destined for MoMA commemoration, it features a multi-touch surface for seamless swiping gestures. Good for more than a month on a single charge, the USB-C port’s position beneath means you can’t use it while it’s refuelling. Which gives you time to admire its sculpted form.

Native Union Stow Slim

Apple’s laptops might look good naked, but that’s no reason to risk scratches and scuffs when toting one around town. Slip yours into this premium sleeve for low-profile protection. Slimline and refined, the shell comes with a coated canvas finish for added durability, while a document pocket lets everyone know that you’re important. Neatly stitched and available to fit 13in, 15in and 16in models, the main compartment features a magnetic closure for maximum MacBook coverage.

Apple AirPods Pro

Even as the headphone port’s death knell looms, Apple’s laptops continue to ship with an audio port. So you can still wire in any set of ’phones you already own – or pair a pair via Bluetooth. But if you want a stellar set of wireless earbuds which work seamlessly with your MacBook, Apple’s top-spec AirPods are tough to beat. A cinch to sync and designed for effortless device-switching, the AirPods Pro provide a comfortable fit and excellent audio. They also support Siri – and if your Mac has Apple silicon inside, you get spatial audio, complete with head-tracking for maximum immersion.