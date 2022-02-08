Which iPad should you buy? Pro vs Air vs Mini vs iPad 10.2

iPad Pro (2021) (from £749)

When it launched in 2018, the iPad Pro made good on Apple’s promise of an all-screen slate that ‘becomes’ whatever app is running. Sketching in Procreate? The entire iPad Pro is your canvas, thanks to barely-there bezels.

The 2021 update improves things further: shipped in two display sizes (12.9in and 11in), it remains a sleek, premium, slightly weighty slate that’s comfortable in the hand. While only the 12.9in model gets Apple’s new mini-LED tech (see below), both panels feature ProMotion for slick visuals at 120Hz.

Beneath its aluminium shell, the iPad Pro is Apple’s most powerful tablet ever. And then some. Stuffing an M1 chip inside is overkill for most, but it ticks all the boxes for those who demand more oomph. Whether gaming, app-switching, editing videos or designing graphics, it deals with everything swiftly. Opt for one of the 1TB or 2TB models and you’ll get a hefty 16GB RAM to make doubly sure you can blitz through workflows.

Round the back, the two-camera/LiDAR array remains, but the big news for 2021 is the addition of a 12MP ultra-wide TrueDepth camera that faces you. Center Stage smarts make the most of its 122-degree field of view, intelligently tracking subjects to keep you centred in the frame.

Elsewhere, there’s a single USB-C connector which now supports Thunderbolt and USB 4, allowing you to transfer files at blazing speeds. Plus you get access to the full complement of pro-grade apps with iPadOS 15, as well as Apple Pencil 2 compatibility. So the iPad Pro marries performance and versatility in a streamlined package that’s all screen and all the better for it. It’s a true powerhouse tablet and a genuine laptop substitute, provided your main digital pursuits revolve around creativity and entertainment.

Buy the iPad Pro if…you want the very best Apple tablet money can buy