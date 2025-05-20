These MSI laptops look unlike any computer I’ve seen before

MSI makes some of the most popular gaming laptops kicking about – packing in raw power to play top titles. But now, it seems the brand is turning attention to how its laptops look. And the design team at MSI has clearly thrown out the rulebook. The brand’s Computex 2025 line-up is bursting with collaborations that have produced truly unique laptop designs, unlike anything I’ve ever seen.

The most striking of the bunch has got to be the Prestige 13 AI+ Ukiyo-e Edition. This one’s a lacquered slice of Japanese history that also happens to pack an Intel Ultra 9 chip and a stunning OLED display. MSI partnered with Okadaya, a traditional lacquerware artisan, to cover the laptop in 400-year-old Yamanaka lacquer techniques. All while it slaps Hokusai’s “The Great Wave off Kanagawa” on the lid. The result is something that looks more at home in an art gallery than on your lap in a coffee shop.

Then there’s the Mercedes-AMG Motorsport collection, which looks the part. The Stealth A16 AI+ and Prestige 16 AI+ Mercedes-AMG editions come decked out with co-branded logos, AMG patterns, and enough power under the hood to make most desktop PCs flinch. The Stealth version goes all-in with AMD’s Ryzen AI 9 HX and NVIDIA’s fresh-out-the-lab RTX 5070 GPU, while the Prestige 16 leans into an Intel build and wraps the whole thing in a 4K OLED display that’s almost too pretty to work on. As if that wasn’t enough, MSI throws in matching AMG-branded accessories.

And just when you thought MSI might be running out of ways to surprise you, in come the Claws. The Claw A8 and Claw 8 AI+ Polar Tempest Edition are handheld gaming PCs that look like they’ve crash-landed from a sci-fi set. The Polar Tempest version is especially frosty, with a white finish and glittering UV coating that will definitely stand out at your next LAN part. One is powered by AMD, the other by Intel, because choice is the new luxury. And yes, you can get them in other colours too.

The Prestige 13 AI+ Ukiyo-e Edition, Stealth A16 AI+ Mercedes-AMG Motorsport, Prestige 16 AI+ Mercedes-AMG Motorsport, Claw A8, and Claw 8 AI+ Polar Tempest Edition are all expected to be available later this year, though MSI hasn’t dropped official pricing just yet.