Computex 2025: all the latest from the world’s bigest laptop and PC tech show

Computex is one of the world’s largest tech trade shows, held annually in late May or early June in Taipei, Taiwan. As its name suggests, the show is centered around new computing and laptop tech. Despite being over a week away from the show, we’re already getting products launching in advance and we’ll bring you all the latest here.

For our purposes – which we’re betting are much the same as your purposes – we’re talking about stacks of new PC laptops as well as announcements of updates in terms of laptop hardware, particularly in terms of processors. Major companies like Acer, AMD, Asus, Intel, MSI, Nvidia and Qualcomm use Computex to announce new launches.

Of course, the show is a little wider in scope than that overall, and increasingly has AI on the agenda. Industry leaders present their visions on topics like cloud computing, 5G and green tech, too.

The show has been brought a little earlier this year and takes place from today, 20 May, which is a clash with Google I/O. It’s still a good time for companies to launch new gear, coming part-way between January’s CES in Las Vegas and the holiday period at the end of the year. It’s also at a good time compared to September’s IFA in Berlin. Last year there were over 85,000 attendees.

Computex’s full former name is the Taipei International Information Technology Show and it was started in 1981. It takes place at Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center as well as numerous other venues in Taipei. It’s organised by the Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA) and Taipei Computer Association (TCA). Over 1500 exhibitors attend the show.

All the latest from Computex 2025