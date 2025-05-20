Acer’s newest release was a total surprise – you’ll never guess what it is

So far at Computex 2025, Acer has released some excellent new computing devices – as you’d expect. My favourite so far has been the lightweight Swift Edge 14 that competes with the MacBook Air. But Acer’s newest release was a total surprise – a health-tracking smart ring. Yep, I’ll say it again. A health-tracking smart ring.

I wear the Ultrahuman Air smart ring to track my steps and sleep when I don’t want to wear my Apple Watch. It looks great, works really well, and even syncs with Apple Health. And other options from Samsung and Oura are quite popular. But Acer isn’t a brand I expected to make a health wearable. That said, it seems the brand has done a good job. The FreeSense ring goes for $199 and doesn’t require a monthly subscription – a big tick in my book.

Wrapped in a lightweight titanium alloy, the FreeSense Ring aims to blend in while monitoring everything from your heart rate and HRV to blood oxygen levels and sleep. It comes in seven sizes and weighs just 2 to 3 grams. It’s water resistant up to 50 metres and, crucially, doesn’t look like you’ve strapped a fitness tracker to your knuckle.

Of course, it’s not just about looking slick. The real pitch here is wellness tracking without the monthly wallet drain. Unlike Oura, Acer isn’t asking for a subscription to access the good stuff. That includes AI-driven insights via the companion app, which will analyse your vitals and spit out lifestyle advice. Whether these insights actually help you live better or just guilt-trip you into going to bed earlier remains to be seen.

Battery life is pegged at four days, which, let’s be honest, isn’t exactly brag-worthy compared to some of the competition, but still nothing to be sniffed at. And there’s a whiff of possibility that Acer might integrate the ring into its wider ecosystem in the future. Imagine waving your finger to pause a video on your Acer laptop or unlocking your device like a wizard.

The Acer FreeSense Ring will be available from August with a price tag of $199 to $250. It comes in seven different sizes, and either matte rose gold or glossy black. As I mentioned, you don’t need a subscription to access health data the ring collects.