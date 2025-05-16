Acer’s newest lightweight laptop beats the MacBook Air in weight

If you thought Apple’s MacBook Air was the featherweight champ of the lightweight laptop world, Acer’s newest notebook might have you change your mind.

Ahead of Computex 2025, Acer revealed the Swift Edge 14 which tips the scales at just 990g.

We’re talking backpack-friendly, travel-ready, actually-use-on-your-lap-without-going-numb light. And yet, somehow, Acer managed to cram in a 14-inch 3K OLED display, Intel’s latest Core Ultra 9 chip, an AI-powered NPU, and enough ports to avoid dongle purgatory. It’s hard not to be impressed.

This thing isn’t just light – it also packs proper power for actual work. Between the OLED panel that’s been fine-tuned with VESA DisplayHDR TrueBlack 600 and Gorilla Glass Matte Pro (a mouthful, I know), this laptop isn’t messing about with screen quality. And while you’re not going to launch a AAA game marathon on the Intel Arc graphics, it’ll more than handle AI tinkering, 4K streaming, or 67-tab Chrome sessions.

The rest of the Swift lineup doesn’t exactly slouch, either. The new Swift X 14 and Swift X 14 AI models are pitched squarely at creators and professionals. They pack either Intel Core Ultra or AMD Ryzen AI processors and RTX 5070 GPUs inside. That means you can throw editing timelines, 3D rendering, and AI art generation at them without so much as a stutter. Acer’s glorious OLED touchscreens make a return, with full DCI-P3 coverage and 3K resolution.

Acer’s also throwing in a stylus-ready haptic touchpad, facial recognition login, and a surprisingly useful set of AI tools. Whether you’re using the AMD or Intel flavour, both Swift X 14 models are certified Nvidia Studio laptop. Twin fans, copper heat pipes, and airflow wizardry mean they’re not going to burn your legs every time you open Photoshop.

As for those who want solid performance in a slightly less flashy shell, the Swift Go 14 AI and Swift Go 16 AI also got a refresh. Still OLED, still AI-savvy, and still designed for all-day battery and light productivity. They even have a Multi-Control Touchpad so you can play DJ with your video calls.

The Acer Swift Edge 14 will be available from June, starting at €1599. The Swift X 14 AI and Swift X 14 both land in July, starting at €1799. The Swift Go 16 AI drops in August from €1299, and the Swift Go 14 AI follows in July from €1199. US and UK availability and pricing has yet to be unveiled.