CES 2025: all the latest news and launches from tech’s biggest show

The world’s biggest technology show is back in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA this week. And we’re on the ground at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) to check out everything across several days of press conferences and launches.

The main press conference day is tomorrow, Monday 6 January though there are other launches through the rest of the week.

There are always stacks of new products launched at CES including laptops, smartphones, wearables, headphones, electric cars and much more. We’ll be covering the best of the show all week and you can find links to all our coverage so far below.

We’ll also be selecting our Best of CES awards (check out last year’s CES 2024 award winners). And we’ll also be picking out our key themes, too (check out the ones from last year’s show). The themes of the show will dictate what tech we’ll be talking about for new tech across the whole of 2025.

