LG’s new OLED TVs use next-gen tech to reach new levels of brightness

Have your sunglasses at the ready: LG has just unveiled its latest crop of OLED TVs, and the 2025 line-up shines brighter than any previous-gen set. The firm hasn’t used its tried-and-tested MLA panel tech to do it, either. The new LG G5 and LG M5 flagships use four-stack OLEDs, which add an extra layer for even more impactful images.

The OLED Evo M5 cements its place at the top of the line-up with its Zero Connect box, for wireless transmission of HDMI signals, while the Evo G5 sticks with on-display inputs. Both get LG’s new Alpha 11 Gen 2 image processor, which takes a big step up on machine learning picture processing. Apparently that means more convincing upscaling, and subtler dynamic tone mapping – which can now be adjusted by the user (or more likely a professional calibrator).

Sound smarts have also improved, with virtual 11.1.2 surround sound available across all sources – even basic stereo signals. Last year’s G4 and M4 could only do 9.1.2.

It’s brightness that sees the biggest gains, though. Brightness Booster Ultimate apparently gets three times brighter than a ‘regular’ OLED TV (ie one that doesn’t use MLA, LG’s previous multi-layer tech) on a 10 percent window – but how often do you watch a white box against a black background? More interesting is that the G5 will be 40% brighter than the outgoing G4 for full-screen images.

The LG G5 is launching in a 48in screen size for the first time, along with more familiar 55, 65, 77, 88 and 97in varieties. 48in and 97 versions aside, the G5 can now do 165Hz PC gaming over HDMI – a welcome improvement from the G4’s 144Hz. The M5 stays at 144Hz, as does the new mainstream C5 model; the more entry-grade B5 sticks with 120Hz.

The C5 OLED uses a new Alpha 9 Gen 8 image processor, essentially an upgrade on the one used for last year’s C4. LG isn’t shouting about improvements from the rooftops, so I’m not expecting there to be a whole lot of difference between generations here. At least the new set arrives with the latest version of the firm’s WebOS smart TV interface, which has a new smart home hub for controlling gadgets outside of LG’s Thinq ecosystem – think Matter enabled gear. WebOS will also come with a five year update promise.

LG has also finally refreshed its Magic Remote, simplifying the number of buttons and adding shortcuts to new features like the AI chatbot. This helps troubleshoot issues without having to ring up customer services. Or at least that’s the case in most territories; the UK, Singapore, Italy and Thailand will get the older, clunkier version, because of legislation requiring number buttons on TV remotes. Why not bundle in both in those countries, LG?

There’s no word on pricing or availability for any of the new TVs. Expect them to land in the coming months, with the LG G5 and M5 naturally commanding the most moolah.