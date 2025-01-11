Here’s how the displays in your next car might be more useful

Pretty much all cars from the last decade have at least one display built-in. And if Mercedes, BMW, and pretty much every top EV-maker are anything to go by, you’re only going to get more displays in your car. But thanks to some new display tech from TCL CSOT, in-car displays might start to get a little more useful.

Leading the pack is TCL CSOT’s 23.6-inch curved display mounted on a wooden dashboard. The ultra-thin dual-display setup features a barely-there 1mm gap between screens, delivering a seamless visual experience that combines high colour gamut and superior brightness. The idea is that you can still have a well-designed car interior, without huge slabs of glass slapped everywhere. The display looks pretty good when you see it in person, and it’d be a selling point for a new car for me.

TCL CSOT also revealed an impressive array of other automotive display technologies. An 17.3-inch 3K panel boasts a buttery 120Hz refresh rate for an incredibly smooth visual experience. The idea is to improve gaming or entertainment when you’re parked up. For the passengers in the back, TCL CSOT unveiled a 26.45-inch ultra-wide display with a 32:9 aspect ratio. Whether used as a dashboard extension or rear-seat entertainment system, this screen offers an uninterrupted, cinema-like experience.

Then there’s a 11.98-inch P-HUD (Projection Head-Up Display) with integrated ambient light sensors. It’s designed to adapt brightness and colour to ambient conditions, making the car’s display better to use. A 12.3-inch display with a hidden infrared driver monitoring camera is another gem. It cleverly tucks away car safety tech like fatigue monitoring and attention tracking behind the display. You won’t need clunky cameras pointed at you.

There are plenty of new displays for your car. Since it seems we can’t escape them, at least it looks like things are going to get more useful.