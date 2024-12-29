The Jeep Wrangler might just be the best and worst car I’ve ever driven

Taking a Jeep Wrangler on a family holiday to the Isle of Wight was an inspired idea – or so I thought. I’ve always been a fan of the Wrangler’s rugged charm, and the promise of open-air drives under the summer sun was irresistible. Yet, by the end of the trip, I found myself torn between singing its praises and muttering frustrations.

Let’s start with the good. Few vehicles have the presence of a Jeep Wrangler. Mine was painted in a bold Firecracker Red, and it turned heads everywhere we went. The design is iconic – square-jawed, unapologetically adventurous, and proudly retro. The seven-slot grille and those boxy proportions scream “adventure,” even when parked in a Tesco car park.

The Wrangler’s charm isn’t just skin deep. This is a car that celebrates the basics while dabbling in modernity. I loved the physical buttons for everything – no touchscreen climate controls here. It’s a tactile, satisfying nod to simpler times. But Jeep hasn’t ignored progress entirely; the 2024 model boasts a slick 12.3-inch Uconnect touchscreen, adaptive cruise control, and drowsy driver alerts, proving it can keep up with the tech-obsessed without losing its soul.

Then there’s the sheer fun factor. The Wrangler lets you strip away the doors, roof, and even the windshield if you’re feeling particularly daring. While I didn’t go full “Mad Max” on the Isle of Wight, we did enjoy a few sun-soaked drives with the top off, which my child (and wife) thought was the coolest thing ever.

I’ve also had the Wrangler off-road in the past, and let me tell you, there’s nothing like it. It climbs rocks, wades through water, and laughs at muddy trails. While we didn’t venture off the tarmac this time, the Wrangler’s aura of “I can go anywhere” remained palpable.

But here’s the catch: the Wrangler is the best car for adventures, not necessarily for family road trips.

It’s big – like, hulkingly, unapologetically large. Manoeuvring it onto the Isle of Wight ferry was a nail-biter, and squeezing through the island’s quaint, narrow lanes felt like trying to shove a sofa through a cat flap. Then there’s the motorway. The Wrangler might conquer mountains, but it’s not built for cruising. Its bluff front end catches the wind like a sail, and the steering, while fine off-road, feels unnervingly vague at 70 mph.

Comfort? Well, let’s just say the Wrangler prioritises form over function. The seats are enormous yet oddly unsupportive, and after a few hours on the road, I was squirming to find a comfortable position. Jeep has added 12-way power adjustments to the 2024 model, but they still don’t match the plushness of most SUVs in its price bracket.

Fuel economy was another sore spot. I drove the petrol-powered version, not the hybrid 4xe, and let’s just say it drank fuel like it was going out of fashion. This isn’t a car for those who like to keep an eye on their wallet (or the planet).

Despite all this, I can’t help but love the Wrangler. It’s flawed, sure, but it’s honest about what it is: a vehicle for adventurers. It’s a car that reminds you that driving can be fun, even if it comes at the cost of refinement. The Wrangler doesn’t care about being the most comfortable, efficient, or practical – it’s here to deliver a unique experience.

So, is it the best car I’ve ever driven? Absolutely. And the worst? Quite possibly. The Wrangler is a paradox, but if you’re willing to embrace its quirks and lean into its strengths, it’s a car that makes every journey feel like an adventure.

Liked this? Swatch’s new Scuba Fifty Fathoms Blue Lagoon might be my new favourite