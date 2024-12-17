Swatch’s new Scuba Fifty Fathoms Blue Lagoon might be my new favourite

Swatch has quietly unveiled the ‘Blue Lagoon’, the newest addition to its Bioceramic Scuba Fifty Fathoms collection, and it’s already a strong contender for my favourite watch from the Bioceramic collection.

What’s strange about this launch is that there’s been almost no fanfare – no press release, no big campaign – making it a hidden gem that’s flown under the radar. But trust me, it’s worth seeking out.

The Blue Lagoon pays homage to Blancpain’s Fifty Fathoms, the first true diver’s watch, and it does so in a way only Swatch could. The striking turquoise-blue Bioceramic case and crown are a showstopper. It’s a colourway that’s vivid, cheerful, and undeniably fresh, paired perfectly with a sun-brushed dial and a contrasting dark blue Bioceramic unidirectional bezel.

I love this new colourway, and it uses Grade A Super-LumiNova to ensure maximum legibility in low-light conditions.

What truly elevates the Blue Lagoon for me is Swatch’s decision to switch to a two-piece NATO-style strap. This simple change transforms the wearing experience. The single-piece, double-pass NATO straps used on earlier models were bulky, but the two-piece design is slimmer and more streamlined. Made from recycled fishing nets, it’s eco-conscious too, a nice nod to the oceanic inspiration behind the watch.

The caseback is another highlight, offering a glimpse of the SISTEM51 mechanical movement through transparent sapphire glass. This Swiss-made marvel boasts just 51 components, a 90-hour power reserve, and anti-magnetic Nivachron technology for exceptional precision.

The rotor also features a digital print of the Tambja Mullineri nudibranch – a marine creature as colourful as the watch itself – alongside uplifting inscriptions like Protect What You Love and Immerse Yourself.

Just like the other Scuba Fifty Fathoms models, it measures 42.3 mm in diameter and 14.4 mm in thickness, while water resistance to 50 fathoms (91 m) ensures it’s ready for aquatic adventures.

With a $400 / £350 price tag, the Blue Lagoon is accessible and fun, and this secretive launch makes the Blue Lagoon feel even more special.

