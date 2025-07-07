My favourite headphone brand just released its first open-ear sports buds

JBL is one of my go-to top headphone brands for anything other than AirPods. The tech giant has just entered the open-ear game with the new JBL Endurance Zone. Naturally, they’re aimed squarely at the sporty types who don’t fancy getting run over while bopping to their favourite tunes.

The Endurance Zone is JBL’s first proper stab at open-ear sports headphones. JBL has gone for an ear-hook design that actually looks like it’ll stay put whether you’re pounding the pavement, lifting something heavy at the gym, or getting dragged on a hike. The hooks are made from high-grade liquid silicone that adapts to your ear shape, so there’s no need to constantly readjust mid-run. The case comes with a lanyard loop so you don’t lose it in the depths of your bag.

Thanks to JBL’s OpenSound tech, you can hear your music and the outside world simultaneously. It’s the kind of balance that makes open-ear buds actually useful, instead of just a gimmick. These buds should stand out because of how JBL’s handled the sound. The drivers sit closer to your ear canal for better sound quality without bleeding noise. And there’s this featured called Adaptive Bass Boost, which should give you the right amount of thump depending on how loud you’re cranking music.

Durability-wise, the Endurance Zone buds are good for almost anything. They’re IP68 rated, so you can drench them in sweat, rain, or dust and they’ll just shrug it off. And when they inevitably get mucky, you can rinse them and then use the JBL PulseDry feature in the app to get rid of any lingering moisture.

As for battery life, JBL promises 32 hours in total, with 8 hours from the buds and another 24 in the case. And if you forget to charge them, a quick 10-minute top-up should give you 3 more hours.

The JBL Endurance Zone will be available directly from JBL later this July, priced at £120. They’ll be available in five colourways: Black/Grey, Black/Lime, Purple/Grape, Blue/White, and White/Orange. US pricing and availability is yet to be announced.