Montblanc’s new Nicolas Rieussec Chronograph might be the brand’s best watch yet

Montblanc has just unveiled a stunning new version of its Star Legacy Nicolas Rieussec Chronograph – and it might be the most refined take on this heritage piece to date. With a matcha green dial, a matching sfumato leather strap and nods to the original 1821 invention, it’s a watch that blends old-world charm with modern technical flair.

The watch pays tribute to Nicolas Rieussec, who invented the world’s first inking chronograph to time horse races in Paris. His device used a drop of ink to mark the moment a horse crossed the finish line – literally writing time – and the term “chronograph” was born.

Montblanc first honoured this legacy back in 2007 with a modern interpretation that used rotating counters for the chronograph minutes and seconds.

This latest version keeps the key design elements but adds some striking new details. The 43mm stainless steel case houses a rich green dial decorated with a Clous de Paris motif inspired by Parisian cobblestones. The day/night indicator, silver counters, and luminous Dauphine hands add visual contrast and legibility.

Around the flange is an engraved tribute to the Paris Academy of Sciences – the institution that validated Rieussec’s invention.

The strap is a standout, too. Designed by Montblanc’s Artistic Director Marco Tomasetta, it takes inspiration from the brand’s writing nibs and features a hidden map of Paris from 1821 on the lining – a subtle nod to Rieussec’s workshop on the Ile de la Cité and the nearby Champ-de-Mars racetrack where his invention was first tested.

Inside beats Montblanc’s in-house MB R200 movement, a monopusher chronograph with a vertical clutch and column wheel. It’s a clever and durable setup that ensures smooth operation with no timing jumps.

The second time zone hand, rapid reset mechanism for travellers, and 72-hour power reserve add plenty of practicality too.

Montblanc has made many versions of this watch since 2007, but this one feels special. I’ve always liked the earlier blue and black models in this series, but this muted green colourway elevates the whole package to a new level. It feels more refined and more cohesive.

It celebrates Parisian history, horological innovation and modern craftsmanship in one elegant package. For fans of classic chronographs, this could be Montblanc’s finest hour.

We’re currently awaiting availability information, but we expect the price to be around US$8400 / £ 7000, which is the price of previous Star Legacy Nicolas Rieussec Chronograph models.

