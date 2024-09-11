TCL’s IFA 2024 lineup is a masterclass in tech innovation

As the tech world descends on Berlin for IFA 2024, TCL – the critically acclaimed global number two TV brand – is turning heads with an impressive array of cutting-edge devices.

TCL hosted its press conference within a striking red cubic venue, which quickly become a sought-after landmark at IFA. The exhibit, ranging from the breathtaking QD-Mini LED TVs to the visually comforting smartphones and innovative smart home solutions, was a testament to TCL’s commitment to revolutionizing our everyday technological experiences.

We’ve been lucky enough to grace the IFA show floor in person, but if you haven’t managed to make it down to Berlin this year, fear not, as we can fill you in on the highlights of TCL’s IFA 2024 offerings down below:

X11H Premium QD-Mini LED TV: visual excellence

Headlining TCL’s TV ranges is the X11H Premium QD-Mini LED TV, a truly retina-dazzling marvel that features pioneering all-domain halo control technology. The ultra-large TV sets a new industry benchmark with its unparalleled visual quality, delivering truly cinematic visual experiences. As the pinnacle of large-size QD Mini LED TVs, the 98-inch X11H also features 14,112 local dimming zones that push contrast to the extreme, while a peak brightness of up to 6,500 nits makes every frame burst with intricate details and unprecedented levels of light and shadow. Whether you’re a movie lover, a gaming enthusiast, or simply appreciate top-tier picture quality, the X11H is set to be the cornerstone of any high-end home entertainment setup.

A300 Series NXTFRAME TV: a TV that’s also an art gallery

The A300 Series NXTFRAME reimagines what a TV can be when it’s not in use. Its presence in any living environment allows for the creation of a truly personalized atmosphere, blending seamlessly with home decor like a masterpiece that reflects individual taste, style, and aspirations.

The Pro version of the TCL NXTFRAME TV is also matched by its audio prowess, thanks to advanced sound technology, developed in partnership with global luxury audio company Bang & Olufsen. With Audio by Bang & Olufsen, the TV’s soundbar and subwoofer are tuned and tested by the same acousticians from Bang & Olufsen who perfect some of the world’s most iconic speakers, guaranteeing audio quality that lives up to Bang & Olufsen’s world-renowned standards.

Other products facilitating even greater home entertainment experiences include the new Q85H soundbar with stunning surround sound and the TCL R8U Professional Monitor.

TCL 50 NXTPAPER series: eye-friendly smartphones

TCL’s latest TCL 50 PRO NXTPAPER 5G and TCL 50 NXTPAPER 5G smartphones utilize NXTPAPER 3.0 eye-care display technology. These devices introduce an innovative NXTPAPER Key, which enables a seamless transition to Max Ink Mode, encouraging deeper engagement and focus while reducing eye strain. Additionally, TCL 50 NXTPAPER series phones are also the first NXTPAPER devices to feature AI capabilities integrated in partnership with Microsoft to bring users AI-empowered convenience and efficiency across a range of scenarios.

Alongside the new NXTPAPER series models, TCL also demonstrated the recently launched TAB 11 Gen 2. Boasting a stunning 11-inch NXTVISION Display with a slim bezel, the product delivers an enhanced viewing with all-day-long performance.

FreshIN 3.0 AC: smart cooling for modern homes

TCL’s air conditioning innovations focus on both health and efficiency — attributes which are both found in the FreshIN 3.0 fresh air conditioner. It features innovative technologies, integration with major smart home hubs, and voice control capabilities, making it a cleverly designed all-in-one solution for home comfort and air quality alongside an A+++ energy efficiency rating.

Free Built-in refrigerator and Elite Kitchen Combi refrigerators: flexible food preservation

Marking another breakthrough in kitchen refrigeration were TCL Free Built-in refrigerators and Elite Kitchen Combi refrigerators. TCL’s Free Built-in refrigerator can perfectly fit into kitchens with only a one-centimetre gap required on both sides, while the Elite Kitchen Combi simplifies life for consumers by providing versatile and efficient organization options.

Washer and Dryer Pair: laundry gets a high-tech makeover

The Washer and Dryer Pair brings smart technology to your laundry room. With a stackable design for space efficiency and advanced anti-wrinkle technology, it’s perfect for meeting all the trials and tribulations of a modern stain-filled life. The Fresh On mode also keeps washed clothes moving on a gentle cycle for up to 10 hours to prevent wrinkles and odours.

That’s a lot to take in, but there’s good news — TCL is offering exclusive deals on these cutting-edge products from 6 September 2024 to 10 September, coinciding with IFA 2024. Whether you’re seeking to upgrade your home entertainment, mobile tech, or smart home solutions, TCL has an innovation to match your needs.