Dolby Atmos FlexConnect wireless speaker tech comes to more TVs
Hisense joins TCL in saying it will support Dolby's recently announced wireless speaker tech
Launched a few months back, Dolby Atmos FlexConnect means you can use home theater speakers from different manufacturers.
Now, at CES 2024, Dolby has said that Hisense will be producing products compatible with the standard. The news follows TCL’s announcement in late 2023 that it would be the first manufacturer to support the tech. It should also come to plenty more products soon; silicon giant MediaTek has also said FlexConnect is being integrated into its smart TV chips.
Announced at IFA 2023, the technology enables you to pair compatible wireless speakers with your TV so that you can readily create a Dolby Atmos setup relatively easily and potentially using quite different types of speakers placed wherever convenient for you, though this will require wider support.
FlexConnect uses mics in the TV to locate the speakers in the room and set them up. The setup then, is similar to other speaker optimisation tech we’ve seen including Sonos’ Trueplay and technologies. It takes into account how capable each speaker is as well as how it is located.
At CES, Dolby and Mercedes-Benz also announced that Amazon Music and Audible streaming will be available in Dolby Atmos in selected new Mercedes vehicles. Dolby Vision HDR is also integrated in a couple of new OLED PC monitors from Alienware and Asus, the Alienware 32imn 4K QD-OLED Gaming Monitor AW3225QF and the Asus ROG Swift OLED PG32UCDM.