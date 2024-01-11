Dolby Atmos FlexConnect wireless speaker tech comes to more TVs

Launched a few months back, Dolby Atmos FlexConnect means you can use home theater speakers from different manufacturers.

Now, at CES 2024, Dolby has said that Hisense will be producing products compatible with the standard. The news follows TCL’s announcement in late 2023 that it would be the first manufacturer to support the tech. It should also come to plenty more products soon; silicon giant MediaTek has also said FlexConnect is being integrated into its smart TV chips.

Announced at IFA 2023, the technology enables you to pair compatible wireless speakers with your TV so that you can readily create a Dolby Atmos setup relatively easily and potentially using quite different types of speakers placed wherever convenient for you, though this will require wider support.

FlexConnect uses mics in the TV to locate the speakers in the room and set them up. The setup then, is similar to other speaker optimisation tech we’ve seen including Sonos’ Trueplay and technologies. It takes into account how capable each speaker is as well as how it is located.

At CES, Dolby and Mercedes-Benz also announced that Amazon Music and Audible streaming will be available in Dolby Atmos in selected new Mercedes vehicles. Dolby Vision HDR is also integrated in a couple of new OLED PC monitors from Alienware and Asus, the Alienware 32imn 4K QD-OLED Gaming Monitor AW3225QF and the Asus ROG Swift OLED PG32UCDM.

Dan Grabham Editor-in-Chief About Dan is Editor-in-chief of Stuff, working across the magazine and the Stuff.tv website. Our Editor-in-Chief is a regular at tech shows such as CES in Las Vegas, IFA in Berlin and Mobile World Congress in Barcelona as well as at other launches and events. He has been a CES Innovation Awards judge. Dan is completely platform agnostic and very at home using and writing about Windows, macOS, Android and iOS/iPadOS plus lots and lots of gadgets including audio and smart home gear, laptops and smartphones. He's also been interviewed and quoted in a wide variety of places including The Sun, BBC World Service, BBC News Online, BBC Radio 5Live, BBC Radio 4, Sky News Radio and BBC Local Radio. Areas of expertise Computing, mobile, audio, smart home