IFA 2023: Europe’s biggest tech show is on the way!

For 51 weeks of the year, the German capital of Berlin is far more concerned with techno than tech – but in early September that all changes thanks to IFA 2023, Europe’s biggest annual consumer technology expo which takes place at the massive Messe Berlin fairground.

The Internationale Funkausstellung Berlin (that’s IFA to you and me) has been running since way back in 1924, making it one of the world’s oldest trade shows, and nowadays it’s used as a platform for launching many of the biggest consumer tech brands’ new products. TVs, home cinema gear, hi-fi, appliances, cameras, PCs and smartphones. In short, we can expect a heck of a lot of fresh gear to drop and when it does, we’re putting it on this page.

The show had a bit of a return to form last year after no physical shows in 2020 and 2021, although it’s fair to say that there were quite a few big-name exhibitors missing such as Sony, which used to rent out an entire hall. There are 26 halls at the huge venue covering some 160,000 square metres. Despite some absentees, there was still more than enough for us to cover and, as you can see below, a huge number of product launches still took place during the show.

While the show officially opens its door on 4th September, many exhibitors will unveil their new wares ahead of time, starting around Tuesday 29 August and continuing through that week – there will be press conferences on Wednesday 30 and Thursday 31 at which most new products will appear. We’ll have boots on the ground in Berlin to cover all the biggest launches from IFA 2023, and we’ll update this story as the show progresses. Make sure to check back here regularly.

All the stories we did from IFA 2022 last year