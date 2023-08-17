IFA 2023: Europe’s biggest tech show is on the way!
IFA 2023 is Europe's biggest annual consumer technology expo and here's where we'll bring you all the latest stories
For 51 weeks of the year, the German capital of Berlin is far more concerned with techno than tech – but in early September that all changes thanks to IFA 2023, Europe’s biggest annual consumer technology expo which takes place at the massive Messe Berlin fairground.
The Internationale Funkausstellung Berlin (that’s IFA to you and me) has been running since way back in 1924, making it one of the world’s oldest trade shows, and nowadays it’s used as a platform for launching many of the biggest consumer tech brands’ new products. TVs, home cinema gear, hi-fi, appliances, cameras, PCs and smartphones. In short, we can expect a heck of a lot of fresh gear to drop and when it does, we’re putting it on this page.
The show had a bit of a return to form last year after no physical shows in 2020 and 2021, although it’s fair to say that there were quite a few big-name exhibitors missing such as Sony, which used to rent out an entire hall. There are 26 halls at the huge venue covering some 160,000 square metres. Despite some absentees, there was still more than enough for us to cover and, as you can see below, a huge number of product launches still took place during the show.
While the show officially opens its door on 4th September, many exhibitors will unveil their new wares ahead of time, starting around Tuesday 29 August and continuing through that week – there will be press conferences on Wednesday 30 and Thursday 31 at which most new products will appear. We’ll have boots on the ground in Berlin to cover all the biggest launches from IFA 2023, and we’ll update this story as the show progresses. Make sure to check back here regularly.
All the stories we did from IFA 2022 last year
Sage Barista Express Impress promises a cleaner coffee
Bean-to-cup best-seller goes “Assisted manual”
Toshiba 2022’s UK TV range boasts Quantum Dot and Amazon Fire TV sets￼
Well-priced 2022 Ultra HD range starts from £349
Withings’ latest smart scale to measure advanced body composition
Never has a set of scales revealed so much about you.
Garmin debuts fightingly fit refresh for Venu Sq 2 fitness tracker
A fitness tracker with a bloated battery, so you can avoid a bloated belly. Garmin launches the Venu Sq 2 tracker at IFA 2022.
Jabra Elite 5 steps up its silence game with hybrid ANC
Mid-tier in-ears promise a comfortable wear and battery life to spare
Nokia T21 lands as firm’s latest wallet-friendly tablet
HD streaming and a beefy battery
Nokia X30 5G kick-starts new Circular sustainable subscription
Buy a phone, help plant trees
The Nokia G60 5G is an eco-minded phone for not much cash
Recycled plastic and sensible specs
Now Ring applies the ‘always home’ mantra to apartment intercoms
The Ring Intercom is a rechargeable battery-powered, Wi-Fi connected add-on for the normal type of audio intercom systems
Amazfit’s gen-four smartwatches come in square and circular styles
Pick and choose with square GTS 4 or circular GTR 4
Sony Xperia 5 IV finally brings back wireless charging
Premium hardware, mainstream price
Philips Hue launches new smart lighting with focus on design
Light up a room with style.
Xgimi’s Magic Lamp 1080p projector also lights up the room
Lighting the way to home cinema.
The Philips Fidelio AV series is a flexible home cinema system offering Dolby Atmos and Ambilight
The FB1 Dolby Atmos soundbar, FW1 sub-woofer and FS1 satellite speaker are all DTS Play-Fi compatible, too
Bang & Olufsen Beosound Theatre is a statement piece soundbar
12-speaker design darling can also perform double duty as a home cinema hub
Lenovo Glasses T1 wants to put a cinema screen in your pocket
Smartwatches? Pah. The next evolution of wearable tech lives on your face, not your wrist
Chromebooks hit the big time with 16in Lenovo IdeaPad 5a
Rapid refresh rates meet beefy batteries
Yamaha’s first portable Bluetooth speaker is a £99 noise-box for audiophiles on the move
Go walkabout with the WS-B1A
LG launches OLED Flex, the world’s first bendable 42-inch OLED TV
Curved or flat? You decide.
Philips debuts the OLED+937, 907 and a MiniLED set, too￼
TPVision reveals its latest range-topping set of OLED TVs
Oppo Reno 8 Pro 5G ups the midrange ante in the design stakes
The Reno 8 Pro 5G is a near flagship-level handset that offers a huge amount, not least a fabulous design
Sony’s HT-A3000 is an Atmos soundbar to kickstart your system
Surround foundations
LG ready to release 97-inch OLED TV after IFA 2022 debut
It’s the world’s largest OLED TV.
Honor 70 blends mid-range specs with all-new camera sensors
54MP main snapper promises improved low-light stills and vlog-worthy video
Yamaha’s SR-C30A is a compact soundbar with desktop proportions
Cinematic sound for any surface
Harman Kardon’s Onyx Studio 8 is a more sustainable speaker
Big sound that’s better for the environment
JBL Bar 1000 goes 7.1.4 for Atmos-ready spacial sound
Detachable rear speakers tops a four soundbar lineup
Honor Pad 8 heads West with an iPad-rivalling slim build
12in, 2K resolution slate is a svelte 6.9mm thick
JBL Tour PRO 2 are a smarter set of wireless in-ears
Joined by adaptive ANC over-ears good for 30 hours of tunes
The Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Fold grows up for gen two
Wait, don’t all laptops fold? Not like this one…