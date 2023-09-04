Eve’s debut smart audio streamer packs AirPlay for Hi-Fi listening

While fancy audio gear gets you some of the highest quality listening, this often comes with a sacrifice of convenience. You won’t find many Hi-Fi amps with smart features built-in, leaving you to juggle cords and cables. But Eve’s latest smart home device wants to make things easier for the audiophiles out there. The brand’s debut smart audio streamer is a small box that you can hook up to Hi-Fi amps and stream music using Apple’s AirPlay.

Eve’s smart audio streamer is a wireless audio receiver that you can plug into the back of Hi-Fi amps. It streams music to your kit from Apple devices, using AirPlay 2 for wireless audio. The Eve Play does only support AirPlay, however – so you will need an iPhone, iPad, or Mac to stream music. On top of having 2.4GHz and 5GHz Wi-Fi built-in, round back, you’ll find optical, coaxial, and RCA audio outputs, a built-in DAC, and Ethernet port.

In addition to letting you stream music, the Eve Play comes with a few smart features baked in. Using the companion app’s Audio Sync feature, you can adjust the latency between your speakers and the audio that’s playing. The smart audio streamer offers a signal-to-noise ratio of 112 dB for audiophile-ready sound.

Fancy ditching the cables for your Hi-Fi listening? The Eve Play will be released in November, following its debut at the IFA 2023 expo. It’ll retail for $150 directly from the brand starting on 14 November. Also at IFA 2023, the smart home brand showed off a new Matter-friendly portable thermostat. Plus, it announced that the Eve MotionBlinds will receive an update that adds Matter support.

Connor Jewiss About Connor is a writer for Stuff, working across the magazine and the Stuff.tv website. He has been writing for around six years now, with writing across the web and in print too. Connor has experience on most major platforms, though does hold a place in his heart for macOS, iOS/iPadOS, electric vehicles, and smartphone tech. Just like everyone else around here, he’s a fan of gadgets of all sorts! Aside from writing, Connor is involved in the startup scene. This exciting involvement puts him at the front of new and exciting tech, always on the lookout for innovating products. Areas of expertise Mobile, macOS, EVs, smart home