4 watches I’d personally recommend in the Amazon US Prime Day sale

Amazon Prime Day is packed with deals, but not all discounts are worth your time. So instead of listing every watch with a price cut, I’ve picked four I’d actually recommend.

These are the ones I think strike the right balance between value, quality and design. Whether you’re after a rugged outdoorsy model, a dressy option, or a sporty chronograph, there’s something here for most tastes and budgets.

All of the deals I’ve selected are from proper watch brands, such as Citizen and Tissot, and all offer something I’d be happy to wear myself.

If you’ve been waiting for the right time to buy a watch, this could be it – but Prime Day deals don’t hang around, so if one of these catches your eye, don’t wait too long to snap it up.

Citizen Promaster Dive Eco-Drive

The Citizen Promaster Dive (BN0169-03X) is a tough, no-nonsense dive watch built for serious underwater action – and it looks great doing it. With a bold orange dial, luminous hands and markers, and a chunky unidirectional bezel, it nails the classic dive watch vibe.

The 44mm stainless steel case is water resistant to 200 metres and paired with a comfy blue polyurethane strap. Inside, Citizen’s Eco-Drive tech means it’s powered by light, so you’ll never need a battery. It’s ISO certified for diving, and at this Prime Day price, it’s a reliable, sustainable and genuinely good-looking tool watch bargain.

Citizen Promaster Dive Eco-Drive | was $425 | now $197.45 at Amazon US

Tissot Seastar 1000 Powermatic 80 GMT

The Tissot Seastar 1000 Powermatic 80 GMT is a serious Swiss diver with proper presence. Its 46mm case houses a reliable Powermatic 80 movement with an impressive 80-hour power reserve, plus a GMT hand so you can track a second time zone – handy for travel or timing your next beach escape.

The green and black bezel and lume-filled markers are great for visibility, while the quick-release bracelet adds versatility. Rated to 300m, it’s technically overqualified for casual swimmers, but it’s just as happy on land.

Tissot Seastar 1000 Powermatic 80 GMT | was $1275 | now $1020 at Amazon US

Citizen Eco-Drive Carson Chronograph

The Citizen Eco-Drive Carson Chronograph is a sharp, everyday sports watch with a touch of class. Its black dial packs in useful functions – 60-minute chronograph, 12/24-hour time, date display and a tachymeter – all under a durable sapphire crystal.

The 42mm silver-tone stainless steel case and matching bracelet give it a clean, modern look, while 100m water resistance makes it practical, too.

Like all Eco-Drive models, it runs on light, so no battery changes. If you want something that’s smart enough for work but sporty enough for weekends, the Carson is a solid Prime Day pick.

Citizen Eco-Drive Carson Chronograph | was $675 | now $260 at Amazon US

Bulova Classic Tank Quartz watch

This Bulova Classic is a sleek, tank-style dress watch that nails the vintage vibe without trying too hard. The rectangular silver-tone case and black croc-embossed leather strap keep things sharp and understated, while the simple 3-hand quartz movement with a date window makes it practical for daily wear.

It’s slim enough to slip under a cuff and elegant enough to elevate any outfit, whether you’re dressing up or just want something smarter on your wrist. With a vintage look and a modern build, it’s a refined, affordable option.

Bulova Classic Tank Quartz watch | was $295 | now $137.49 at Amazon US

