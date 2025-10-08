Here’s what the Stuff team are buying during Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days sale

I know what you’re thinking: “Not another sale.” These days, there are so many savings events throughout the year, we wouldn’t blame you for getting tired of them. But they do always bring up some rather good deals on the latest tech. And we’re not just saying that, we buy the stuff too. Including during this year’s Prime Big Deal Days sale.

Have you ever wondered what Stuff’s team of tech experts are buying? Well, this article is for you. I’ll be telling you exactly what we’re picking up in Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days event. We present a varied selection, from smartphones to TVs, and headphones to smart doorbells.

Have some cash burning a hole in your pocket? Here’s some inspiration on what to buy in the sale. Just make sure you place your orders quickly, as these deals end at midnight tonight!

Tom Morgan-Freelander: OnePlus 13

Discounted down to £699, the OnePlus 13 is an absolute steal. I would pick this smartphone over any mid-ranger/sub-flagship device right now, even if we are just a few weeks from its replacement being revealed. This Android phone offers a 6.82-inch OLED display with a 120 Hz refresh rate, a Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, up to 16GB RAM, up to 512GB storage, a triple 50MP Hasselblad camera array, and 6000 mAh silicon-carbon battery.

I’m sure Stuff expert Rachael Sharpe would agree that 34% off the Dyson Supersonic hair dryer puts it into almost affordable territory with a price of £218. That’s about all we can ask for when it comes to Dyson. Rachael gave it a full five stars in her review, and there’s really nothing else like it for dealing with frizz, not deafening you, nor turning you into a sweaty mess every time you dry your hair.

It’s still not what you’d call an impulse buy, but the Acer Nitro 16 is probably your most affordable way into modern PC gaming. Amazon’s deal price of £1400 gives you 22% off an RTX 5070TI – which with DLSS upscaling can tackle most games at this laptop’s native resolution. The rest of the hardware isn’t too shabby either: you get a Ryzen AI 7 CPU, 32GB RAM, 180Hz refresh rate, and a 1TB SSD for storage.

Plus, we’re a long way from camping season right now, but over half off this Jackery power station makes me want to break the tent out regardless of weather. It’s also handy for powering gadgets in sheds or garages that aren’t wired for mains power.

Spencer Hart: SanDisk Extreme Portable SSD 2TB

I’ve finally decided to pick up the SanDisk Extreme Portable SSD 2TB this Amazon Prime Big Deals Day. Honestly, £113.99 for what you’re getting feels like a no-brainer. I’ve been meaning to start properly backing up my photos on physical hardware, not just the cloud, and this drive ticks every box. It’s fast, and it’s also tough, with up to three metres of drop protection, IP65 water and dust resistance, and a durable silicon shell. There’s password protection with AES encryption to keep everything safe, and that five-year warranty helps too.

And while I’m at it, I’m adding 850g of Cadbury Dairy Milk to my basket. It’s down from £14.02 to £9.34, which feels like the perfect reward for finally sorting out my backup setup.

Connor Jewiss: Sonos Ace

I’m in the market for a new set of cans, and Sonos’ over-ear headphones have caught my eye. Right now, they’re down to a new lowest price ever since launch. On Amazon UK, you’ll find the Sonos Ace down to £267 instead of the usual price of £449. On Amazon US, they’re a similarly low $299 – but only down $100 from $399. It puts these cans well below other premium offerings at a £449/$449 retail price, such as Apple’s AirPods Max.

The Sonos Ace are, for the most part, standard premium Bluetooth 5.4 active noise-cancelling (ANC) headphones with spatial audio. They’re not unmistakably Sonos, but they are nice and subtle and well thought-out. You get up to 30 hours of battery life on board and a three-hour life available after a three-minute quick charge.

I’m also tempted to upgrade my current Mac mini to the newest model. Its even teenier than the previous model at 5×5 inches – almost the same size as an Apple TV 4K. The standard M4 delivers 1.8x the CPU speed and a solid 2.2x GPU boost over the M1 variant. That means I’m looking at a lot of extra power as well as some new connectivity options. Despite being less than a year old, Apple’s M4 Mac mini is discounted by $100 for Amazon Prime Day. That brings the tiny desktop to $499. On Amazon UK, it’s also discounted by an ever-so-slightly smaller £97 off the regular price to £502.

Finally, I’m tempted by the Plaud Note. It’s an AI voice recorder than can give you summaries of everything it hears. I’m forever on calls or in product briefings, so it could come in quite handy. With 20% off for Prime Big Deals Days, it’s cheap enough that I’m happy to give it a punt and see how well it works.

Tom Wiggins: Beats Fit Pro

They’ve recently been usurped by the orange-tastic Powerbeats Fit, but why else do you think there’s such a hefty discount (55%) on these noise-cancelling buds? I own a pair of these sporty in-ears, and while I was sceptical that the wingtips would be enough to keep them in my ears while running I was pleasantly surprised by just how secure they feel. The new ones have longer battery life and support spatial audio, but I’d be happy to forgo both if it means saving £100.

I bought my Sonos Beam for £350 way back in 2022 but it’s been worth every penny. It’s nice and compact, so fits perfectly underneath my 48in LG C4. While the Atmos height effects aren’t particularly noticeable, you’d need to invest far more money (and space) for that. For an affordable upgrade to your TV’s speakers it doesn’t get better than this – and it’s only £27 off its cheapest ever price.

Finally, my trusty Dell monitor unexpectedly went kaput on me the other day. I’m in the market for a new one and the hefty discount on this Samsung has certainly caught my attention. Since buying an OLED TV last year, I’m in no hurry to go back to LCD. So the 27in version of the G8 will be a nice upgrade on my old 24in one with 46% off. I’d use it mainly for work, but it’ll also make the new match engine in Football Manager 26 look absolutely stonking.