Hisense moves into mini-LED tech with its 2023 TV range

Chinese manufacturer Hisense have unveiled an impressive looking roster of TV sets for 2023 that features mini-LED tech, 144Hz game mode pro and ultra motion features. The newest TV line sets to deliver an array of viewing experiences, and includes entry-level 4K TVs with quantum dot tech, ULEDs, laser TVs and mini-LEDs. The 2023 line up also comes with built-in subwoofers and multi-channel speakers.

Although officially unveiled at the CES 2023 trades how in Las Vegas in January, Hisense further showcased the sets at IFA 2023, alongside the news that the company will be a sponsor of the UEFA European Football Championship for the third time.

With a self-described move to champion the mini-LED market, Hisense says its new range includes three brand new models to its U series – the U6K, U7K, and U8K. Sizes range from 55in to 100in.

Hisense’s U8K is available in 55in, 65in and 75in, and uses Mini-LED that, thanks to a high dynamic contrast, brightness and Quantum Dot Colour tech, delivers over 1bn colours, claims Hisense. Images are beamed through a 144hz panel, and the sets feature a 2.1.2 multi-channel audio system with front-firing speaker with Dolby Atmos. Prices for the U8K start at ~$1645/£1299.

The UK7 is Hisense’s all-rounder set, designed for streaming TV shows and movies and for gaming. The set features a 144hz ‘Game Mode Pro’ feature, and comes built-in with Dolby Atmos audio. It rolls out in 55in, 65in, 75in, 85in and a staggering 100in, with prices starting at $1518/£1199.

The U6K is designed more for the everyday viewer and movie buff. It comes with smooth motion processing, which is designed to produce clear pictures, and comes in 55in and 65in screen sizes. Prices start from $1265/£999.

Finally, if a 85in simply doesn’t cut it, Hisense is releasing the L9H laser TV. At either 100in or 120in, the set comes with Dolby Vision HDR and is available from $5067/£3999.

When it comes to TV displays, mini-LED tech is quickly becoming a go-to feature for many top-line brands. Generally speaking, mini-LED TVs outperform traditional LCD TVs with deeper blacks, brighter whites, better contrast ratios, and wider colour gamuts. The display technique utilises miniature LEDs to backlight LCD screens, which result in a more precise and consistent backlight.

Jack Needham