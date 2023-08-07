Honor set to debut two new foldable smartphones at IFA 2023

We’ve already seen a number of new foldable smartphones hit the shelves this year, including Samsung’s new range. Flexible handsets are getting better with each new generation, and it seems we’ve got another launch just around the corner. Honor sent out invites for its keynote event at the IFA 2023 tech expo in Berlin, where it’ll launch two new foldable devices.

Honor will be holding its keynote event on the first day of the IFA 2023 tech expo. It’ll take place on 1st September at 11am BST/10am CEST/6am EST. For those that don’t have boots on the ground in Berlin, it’ll also be live-streamed for gadget lovers to watch.

At the event, Honor will unveil two new foldable devices. One is the anticipated Honor Magic V2 to follow the first-gen device, and the other is described as “a trendsetting fashion element to a futuristic device”.

With the launch of the second-gen foldable, we’re expecting some major fine-tuning. The Magic VS scored three stars out of five in our review. While we praised its affordability and slim design, but criticised its software, camera, and processor inside. They’re all first-gen kinks that a new device should iron out. As for the other foldable, there’s not much we know about it. It’s likely that it’ll take the clamshell flip form-factor, as Honor doesn’t have one of those already.