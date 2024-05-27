Here’s when Samsung is expected to unveil the Galaxy Ring, Fold 6, and Flip 6

We’re a few months into the year now, and we’re starting to see this year’s top smartphones arrive. Samsung’s new Galaxy S24 series landed earlier this year. But the tech giant has more up its sleeve. We know the brand is launching its first smart ring this year, and we expect new foldable phones per the usual schedule. But when? Here’s when you can expect the new devices.

These next devices will come at a new Galaxy Unpacked event. We get a few of these each year, with one normally at the start of summer for foldables or any special devices. Samsung has yet to announce when the next Galaxy Unpacked event will take place, but it’ll happen in July or August. Tipsters are predicting July 10. That’s a few weeks earlier than when it introduced the Galaxy Z Fold 5 the year before, which itself was several weeks sooner than the firm’s traditional August launch slot:

Galaxy Z Fold 5: launched 26 July 2023

Galaxy Z Fold 4: launched 10th August 2022

Galaxy Z Fold 3: launched 24th August 2021

Galaxy Z Fold 2: launched 5th August 2020

Those tipsters we mentioned? There are a few people all pointing towards July 10 as the event. It’ll be taking place in Paris, with the media invited to attend. SamMobile was the first to report on this date, citing reputable sources with knowledge on the matter. We’ve gotten similar reports from this outlet in the past, which have been accurate. More recently, Korean outlet The Chosun Daily seconded Wednesday 10 July as the date for Samsung’s next Unpacked event.

At the Unpacked event, we expect Samsung to unveil the debut Galaxy Ring, alongside the latest foldable phones. While the health-tracking Galaxy Ring was already announced, expect it to launch with pricing details and further information. The newest foldables are expected to slim down and change cover display dimensions.

Connor Jewiss About Connor is a writer for Stuff, working across the magazine and the Stuff.tv website. He has been writing for around seven years now, with writing across the web and in print too. Connor has experience on most major platforms, though does hold a place in his heart for macOS, iOS/iPadOS, electric vehicles, and smartphone tech. Just like everyone else around here, he’s a fan of gadgets of all sorts! Aside from writing, Connor is involved in the startup scene. This exciting involvement puts him at the front of new and exciting tech, always on the lookout for innovating products. Areas of expertise Mobile, macOS, EVs, smart home