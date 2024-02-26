After numerous teasers (including a glimpse at Samsung Unpacked in January), the Samsung Galaxy Ring has been officially revealed in person, at Mobile World Congress (MWC 2024).

Bringing the fight straight to the likes of established ring wearables like Oura, the Galaxy Ring looks exactly as you’d expect — namely, a ring that’s a little chunkier than the regular smattering of its jewellery window counterparts, with various sensors and a battery crammed within.

Available in three colours upon release (namely, platinum silver, gold, and ceramic black), it’ll land in sizes 5-13, or S through to XL. The various sizes will result in slightly beefier batteries on the larger end of the scale, with battery sizes ranging from 14.5mAh to 21.5mAh. There’s currently no word on battery life estimates, or the specific capacities of the various ring sizes.

At this stage, the details are pretty scarce in general, but we do know that the Galaxy Ring ticks all the major boxes you’d expect, including heart rate and sleep tracking, movement, and breathing, while providing advice, recommendations, and tips in the process. Samsung will also continue its partnership with Natural Cycles — a company it’s worked with to provide fertility tracking on the Galaxy Watch — bringing the same feature to the Galaxy Ring. There’s also a new tool called My Vitality Score, which will apparently measure your alertness and provide tips based on gathered data.

If you’re an existing Galaxy Watch owner, you’ll reportedly be able to gather even more accurate data by using both devices at once, though we’re not entirely sure what that entails or how large the advantages of dual-wielding both wearables are. It’s also worth noting that the Galaxy Ring will only work with Samsung Galaxy phones at launch, although there are confirmed plans to bring it to wider Android devices in future. There’s no confirmation that iOS devices will ever be included in the Galaxy Ring club, so we’ll just have to wait and see how that pans out.

The Galaxy Ring has yet to be bestowed with an official price or release date, although Samsung has confirmed that it’ll go on sale later this year. We’ll be sure to update you with UK and US pricing/availability as soon as we get it, so stay tuned.

