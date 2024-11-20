The best Samsung Black Friday deals: TVs, tablets and mobile

Samsung has really gone all out this Black Friday shopping season, with big savings across its entire line-up of home appliances, wearables, TVs, smartphones and tablets – to name just a few. The firm also promises to return the difference if you find any of its products cheaper elsewhere before the 2nd of December, which is a tempting incentive to shop directly.

We’ve scoured the Samsung online store to highlight the best deals to take advantage of this Black Friday – and point out where there are also some freebies or cashback being thrown in for good measure. We’re not talking generations-old hardware, either, but the latest flagship models.

Save £250 on the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra

The Galaxy S24 Ultra set new standards for Android smartphone toughness, with a titanium build and Gorilla Armor glass – which also fights off light reflections better than any other handset out there. It arrived with an astonishingly powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy chipset, making it a great gaming phone as well as a productivity champ thanks to its S Pen stylus. The outstanding rear cameras were among the best in class at launch, and still compare favourably to newer flagships.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra | was £1249 | now £999 | save £250 at Samsung The best of Samsung’s photography smarts, Galaxy AI tools and S Pen creativity in one device. The Galaxy S24 Ultra also has one of the best screens in the phone world (seriously, the way it combats reflections is almost like magic) and is immensely powerful. Buy Now

It earned a full five star score in my review, where I praised the genuinely useful on-device AI, stunning screen and wonderfully impactful photos. Battery life was easily up to par, and Samsung has some of the speediest Android updates in the business, so the promise of seven years of support was very well received.

The only downside at launch was the price, which started at £1249. Until December 2nd, though, Samsung is offering the handset for £999 – a saving of £200 – if you buy direct. That’s for the version with 256GB of storage and 12GB of RAM, which should be more than enough for most users. You also get a lot more colour choice by going straight to the source: as well as the widely available Grey, Black, Violet and Yellow hues, Samsung also has Blue, Green and Orange.

Also got an older handset to trade in? Samsung will knock as much as £490 extra off the cost of the S24 Ultra, depending on the age and condition of your unwanted phone. That makes the flagship (which will be current until at least early 2025) something of a steal.

Save £300 on the Samsung Galaxy Book5 Pro 360

One of Samsung’s newest laptops, the 2-in-1 Galaxy book5 Pro 360 has only been doing the rounds for a month or two. This compact convertible is powered by Intel’s latest Core Ultra Series 2 chipsets, which can help you squeeze as much as 25 hours from a single charge – perfect for mobile workers that are rarely next to a power socket.

It’s also packing a gorgeous 16in OLED display, and an S Pen stylus for note-taking or digital art. The 2880×1800 resolution is a treat for the eyes, and the quad stereo speakers get mighty loud, too. I gave it four stars out of five in my review, with the shallow keyboard being my main sticking point.

With lots of positives elsewhere, though, a £300 saving isn’t to be sniffed at. Originally £1699, the version with Core Ultra 7 CPU, 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD will now set you back £1399.

Save £100 on the Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra

It might look startlingly similar to Apple’s to-tier smartwatch, but the Galaxy Watch Ultra isn’t a me-too model. This is arguably the best WearOS watch you can buy right now, with a gloriously chunky design that’s built to survive the most extreme sports and adventures. Titanium and sapphire glass, a near-zero bezel circular display and extensive health tracking give it a clear edge over other WearOS models, including those within Samsung’s own line-up.

I gave it a full five stars in my review, praising the weather-resistant case, fitness and exercise tracking accuracy, and wonderfully responsive UI. At £549 it wasn’t cheap, though, costing almost double that of the regular Galaxy Watch7. Thankfully Black Friday is here to help, with a very nice £100 off the asking price.

Save £60 on the Samsung Galaxy Buds3 Pro

The Buds3 Pro marked a dramatic design shift for Samsung’s flagship in-ears. Instead of bulbous buds, this new model gets AirPods-style stems – though still look distinctive, thanks to built-in LED ambient lighting. 24-bit high resolution playback, via a main driver and planar tweeter combo, promises to make your music sound its best, while active noise cancellation keeps background distractions at bay.

These would’ve set you back £219 at launch, but during the Black Friday sale you can get them for £159 – a sizeable saving that undercuts most of Samsung’s major rivals.

Save £200 on the Samsung 55in S93D OLED TV

One of Samsung’s latest and greatest OLED TVs raises the bar for picture quality, thanks to a new-for-2024 NQ4 AI Gen2 Processor that boosts picture processing to seriously impressive levels. The OLED panel gets surprisingly bright and the infinite contrast ensures HDR content looks absolutely outstanding.

Underneath there’s a Tizen-based operating system with all the major catch-up and smart TV services, eight speakers delivering Dolby Atmos upmixed audio, and enough HDMI 2.1 ports to handle a full contingent of next-gen consoles and gaming PCs.

The 55in model would usually set you back £1399, but right now can be had for £1199 – a £200 saving. There’s also a further £100 available via cashback, and using the code APP5 when buying through the Samsung Shop app should save an additional 5%, making this a stonkingly good value set.

Other great Samsung Black Friday deals

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip6: £849 (save £200) – might this be the best flip phone on sale right now? Samsung’s capable clamshell takes great photos, lasts all day on a charge, has Galaxy AI-accelerated apps and is wonderfully compact when folded.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+: £180 (save £50) – Samsung’s more affordable Galaxy tablet still squeezes some tempting hardware under its 11in display, including 128GB of storage, 8GB of RAM and a microSD card slot. A metal unibody gives it an edge over rival tabs, an 8MP rear camera takes decent snaps for the cash, and the 7040mAh battery should last all day.

Samsung Galaxy A35: £239 (save £100) – The most affordable Galaxy smartphone (that’s actually worth your attention), the A35 brings top-end styling right into budget territory. Its 6.6in screen is sizeable, 50MP main camera capable of clean and colourful captures, and its microSD card slot ideal for adding extra storage as and when you need it.

Black Friday 2024 is here and all month long we’ll be covering the best deals across the web. Whether you’re looking for a new phone, laptop, or stick vac, we’ll be highlighting the biggest savings around. Check out the best Black Friday deals (US) and the best Black Friday deals (UK)

Our top Black Friday 2024 deals so far