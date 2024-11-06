It’s 3 weeks until Black Friday but I’ve already found some excellent UK deals

This year, Black Friday 2024 takes place on Friday 29 November, the day after Thanksgiving in the US. Cyber Monday falls on the following Monday (that immediately follows Black Friday) so in 2024 it’ll be the 2 December. But that’s still a few weeks away.

While you wait for the sales event to actually kick off, some retailers are putting deals live already. For savings on some devices, like Amazon’s Echo speakers, you’ll need to wait a little longer. You can expect most deals to start cropping up throughout the week starting 25 November.

I’ve searched through them all, and have already found an excellent selection of offers. I’ll be keeping this list updated until the big day, so feel free to check back for even more deals.

Samsung Galaxy S24 SE – £100 off

They don’t yet have the lineage of Samsung’s Galaxy S flagships, but the firm’s Fan Edition mid-range phones have now become an annual occurrence. The Galaxy S24 FE is the latest, taking most of the things we loved about January’s mainline models – including a healthy dollop of Galaxy AI – and being a bit more modest with the spec sheet in the name of (modest) cost-saving.

Launching at £649, the Galaxy S24 FE might be leaning too heavily into the ‘premium’ bit of its premium mid-range classification. But for Black Friday, you can save £100 on the new mid-range flagship, making its price much more appealing. You can score this deal on Amazon or directly from Samsung.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 – £300 off

We’re now on the sixth generation Galaxy Z Fold, while rivals are either still warming up or have yet to attempt a folding phone of any sort. The new Galaxy Z Fold6 inherits squared-off styling from the Galaxy S24 Ultra, adds the latest custom-tuned Snapdragon silicon, and a double dose of Galaxy AI software smarts. An ever-so-slightly larger cover screen with slimmer bezels aims to improve usability in phone form, too.

The Galaxy Z Fold 6 is available in Silver Shadow, Pink and Navy. Usually, it starts at £1899, but for Black Friday, you can score the handset for £300 off. That brings the price down to a more palatable £1599.

Sony WH-1000XM5 Over-Ear Wireless Headphones – £100 off

Looking for a new set of cans? Sony has you covered this Black Friday, with the equally stunning WH-1000XM5 headphones also discounted. Ahead of the savings event, UK shoppers can expect to pay £274, a 28% saving from the regular £379 retail price.

New 30mm carbon fibre composite drivers deliver even greater clarity than Sony’s previous effort, which was already beautifully balanced. Noise cancelling has taken a step up, and auto-detect your environment to stay effective when moving between loud and quiet locations. For frequent flyers, I’d consider them a must-buy.

Ninja Air Fryers – as low as £139

First up is the Ninja Foodi Dual Zone air fryer, which has six cooking functions, a 7.6L capacity and two cooking zones for £139, down from £277. The Ninja Foodi MAX Dual Zone air fryer has six cooking functions, 9.5L capacity and two independent cooking zones for £169, down from £250.

Or, you could go for the Ninja Foodi FlexDrawer Dual air fryer, which has a massive 10.4L capacity across two cooking zones, or one if you combine them. For £219, down from $340/£270, it’s a pretty great saving.

A full list of Ninja’s Black Friday deals can be found here.

Smeg BCC12 Bean-to-Cup Espresso Machine – save £300

The BCC12 is the previous machine from the BCC13 I reviewed this year. This machine can handle up to 7 different types of drinks, including popular choices like cappuccinos, lattes, americanos, and espresso macchiatos. For those in a rush, the machine can quickly dispense hot water for instant coffee. If you can stand drink the stuff, that is. Unlike the newer model, it comes with a manual milk frothing wand.

While the machine usually has a retail price of £699, it’s currently down to £399 with AO. Since the new machine starts at £800, this is an excellent deal on an almost identical bit of kit. And trust me, it makes a tasty cup of coffee.

Dreame L20 Ultra Complete – £200 off

For those eyeing a spotless home without lifting a finger, the Dreame L20 Ultra Complete robot vacuum is one to watch this Black Friday. Packing an impressive 7000Pa of suction power, this robo vac means business. The MopExtend tech uses a nifty position sensor to hit every nook and cranny, extending those mops when it gets up close to edges. High-speed rotary mops ensure even the grimiest spills don’t stand a chance. And Pathfinder Smart Navigation lets this vac memorise your floor plan, dodge obstacles, and even clean in the dark thanks to its LED.

Usually, you’d find this robo vac priced at £849. But for Black Friday, it’s been discounted by £200. That brings the price down to £649, which certainly doesn’t suck. You can grab this vac deal directly from Dreame, or over on Amazon.

Samsung The Frame 75-inch TV – almost 50% off

Samsung’s flagship The Frame TV is a flagship 4K QLED screen when it’s turned on. You get Quantum HDR, Quantum Processor 4K, and 100% Colour Volume with Quantum Dot technology. But when turned off, Samsung’s Frame TV will display artwork and automatically adjust the brightness of the screen to suit the lighting conditions in the room. This, coupled with their customisable bezels, makes the TV a chic, understated addition to any room.

If you’re looking to get your hands on this flagship telly, Black Friday is the perfect time to do so. It’s almost half price, down from £3000 to £1599 on Amazon – that’s a phenomenal price for this screen.

TCL Roku QLED 75-inch TV – over £150 off

While known for one of the most popular streaming sticks knocking about, Roku also makes TVs in collaboration with TCL. The newest series is a set of QLED panels, which offer great image quality for the price. And the 75-inch model might be one of the best big TVs you can get your hands on this Black Friday. It’s down by £152 to £697 – which gives you an awful lot of TV for your money. You can nab this deal directly on Amazon, or from third-party retailers like Currys.

The quantum dot tech promises colourful and sharp images thanks to TCL’s Super Resolution, and a 60Hz refresh rate. It supports HDR10, HDR10+, HLG, and even Dolby Vision which is not always the case. You’ll also find support for Dolby Audio, though unfortunately not Atmos. Of course, you get Roku’s excellent streaming software, which gives you access to all the top streaming services.

Sky Glass – now from £33 per month

Sky Glass is an actual TV, not a TV service. It’s a proper telly that you can put in your lounge and touch with your hands. It’s a rather handsome one too, and is available in a selection of rather lovely colours, which is all but unheard of in the TV world. Your options are white, black, green, blue, or pink, and the woven acoustic mesh strip along the bottom can either be matched to the colour of the frame, or replaced with ones with all sorts of lovely patterns.

Looks aside, the other things that make Sky Glass special, are its six built-in Dolby Atmos speakers, and built-in Sky service. The latter essentially means you can use Sky without the need for an external box, making everything neater and tidier in the process. It doesn’t need a Sky satellite dish either, as everything is taken care of via the wonders of the internet.

Since Sky’s service comes baked in, you can’t buy on of these tellies outright. Rather, you’ll pay for it on a monthly basis, alongside your Sky plan. During Black Friday, you can bundle together Sky Glass and a TV plan from £33 per month. This offer is available at Currys.

Reolink Argus 4 Pro with Solar Panel – now £170

If you’re looking for a smart security camera with all the bells and whistles (and no subscription price), Reolink’s Argus 4 Pro is a top pick. And it’s cheaper than ever on Amazon UK thanks to this Prime Big Deal Days deal. It’s down to £200 from the regular price of £220. Plus, you can get a further £30 off with a voucher on Amazon – bringing the total price down to £170.

It’s armed with dual 4mm lenses that deliver a sprawling 180-degree view in 4K UHD. Reolink’s dual-lens setup eliminates blind spots and distortion issues that have plagued other cameras. With Reolink’s ColourX technology, the Argus 4 Pro captures full-colour images even in low light. The camera is more energy-efficient, saving up to 2W/h when in night mode. It also boosts battery life by a solid 30% compared to its infrared peers. Connectivity woes are a thing of the past with the Argus 4 Pro’s Dual-Band Wi-Fi 6.