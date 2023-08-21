Black Friday UK 2023: here’s where we’ll bring you all the latest Brit Black Friday deals

Black Friday UK 2023 is on the way to retailers soon, though the deals won’t be restricted to the big day itself with sales taking place across the whole of November.

Originally an American shopping day taking place on the day after Thanksgiving. Black Friday it made its way over to the UK and elsewhere in the early 2010s thanks to Amazon first and then spreading to other online retailers during the years afterwards including Currys PC World, John Lewis and Argos who still offer up some big savings during the onslaught of deals.

Initially, Black Friday deals took place in UK stores – notably the then US-owned Asda – but the in-store deals have given way to their online counterparts. Cyber Monday developed as the online counterpart to Black Friday, but this has now less distinct and forms part of a longer deals period.

Black Friday UK retailer pages

Plenty of stores have tech deals to discover during the Black Friday Bonanza. It’s worth making note of where you can find some great offers before the shopping frenzy begins.

Amazon UK

It goes without saying that Amazon will have big savings on its own-brand products, but it’ll also have plenty of other tech deals to serve up.

John Lewis

The store has a wide catalogue of products. From headphones to tablets, TVs and electrical appliances, there’s plenty of tech joy to be had. John Lewis is worth taking stock of because it offers added care for home appliances, TVs and electricals.

Ebay

Never one to stay out of price reductions, Ebay is set to offer savings on smartphones, small appliances, laptops, vaccums and much more.

Argos

Many offerings will be on the cards at Argos, and it could be worth signing up to its newsletter to ensure you don’t miss out on any deals.

Carphone Warehouse

If you’re after a smartphone, Carphone Warehouse is a great place to land yourself a great deal both online and in store.

Currys

Lots of tech deals can be had at Currys . The site even has a Black Friday survival guide to get you prepared for all the savings that lie ahead.

Game

With a lot of software deals and some hardware bundles for PS4, Xbox One and the Switch, gamers everywhere should venture over to Game. The bricks and mortar store also has offers you won’t find online, so if you fancy joining the shopping bustle, it could be worth popping to a store.

Samsung

With some of the hottest TVs and smartphones on the market right now, Samsung always has top deals on offer for Black Friday.

Anything else I need to know? If you’re feeling brave enough to venture out and join the shopping crowds, it’s worth noting that some bricks and mortar stores will offer deals you can’t find online. In recent years, some stores have served up different deals in store compared to online. It’s easy to fall into the trap of thinking you’re witnessing a colossal price drop, but RRP prices can be manipulated by retailers, so focus on the price and pop onto a price comparison site to make sure you’re getting the best deal. Amazon always has big reductions and if you’ve been holding out getting your hands on some Alexa-powered tech like the Amazon Echo, Amazon’s smart home range will likely be getting the discounted price treatment. Black Friday is always a winner if you’re after a new TV too. If you’ve yet to upgrade to 4K, it’s worth holding out until the sales hit. Shop smart and good luck!