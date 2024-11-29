Forget PS5 Pro when a slim PS5 (with disc drive) is this cheap for Black Friday

Flush gamers might be going ga-ga for Sony’s new PS5 Pro überconsole, but the rest of us are finding the relatively minor boost to visual quality it brings tough to justify. I think the smart move is to pick up a discounted slim PS5 with disc drive this Black Friday instead.

US

UK

The revised version of the regular PS5 is smaller and lighter, brings larger capacity SSD storage as standard, and modernises the front of the system with exclusive USB-C connectivity. The version I’m going to bat for here also comes with a disc drive, meaning you can play your physical PS5 (and PS4) games, save money on second-hand titles, and trade with friends – something the digital-only console makes a lot trickier.

Sony PlayStation 5 Slim | was £480 | now £400 | save £80 at Amazon Much more than just Sony’s phenomenal games console squeezed into a skinnier dress size, the refreshed slim PS5 also brings more SSD storage as standard and goes all-in on newer USB-C ports at the front. Plus this version keeps the disc drive. It’s the obvious choice for the vast majority of gamers.

The PS5 has some of the greatest first-party exclusives of this console generation, including action epics like God of War: Ragnarok, Horizon Forbidden West and Ghost of Tsushima, racing game standout Gran Turismo 7, and family-friendly romps like Astro Bot and Ratchet & Clank: A Rift Apart.

Some of these go all the way back to the PS5’s launch in 2020, and if you’ve held off buying a console until you owe it to yourself to pick them up. With the disc drive version listed above, you won’t need to pay full price – second-hand copies are far easier on the wallet, or your friends might have a disc they could lend you.

The PS5 is also the only console with dedicated virtual reality hardware, and can be played anywhere in the home using a PlayStation Portable handheld. And don’t forget the DualSense controller, which can recreate convincing sensations of in-game actions like slamming on the brakes while driving or pushing open a heavy door.

US retailers including Amazon have knocked $76 off the previous lowest price, bringing the console down to $424. In the UK, there’s an £80 discount, meaning you can pick up a PS5 for £400.

Black Friday has also seen big discounts on the PS5 Digital Edition, but I’d recommend avoiding it unless you’re all-in on a digital games library. Demand from new PS5 Pro owners (and some speculative scalping) has made the official disc drive add-on rarer than rocking horse droppings, at least at retail price.

That said, if you’re a bit more strapped for cash but absolutely have to get a PS5 this Black Friday season, the Slim Digital Edition is about as cheap as it’s going to get. Amazon US is selling it for $374, a healthy $76 discount from the usual $450 retail price. In the UK, meanwhile, expect to pay £309 instead of the usual £390 – an £81 reduction.

Black Friday 2024 is here and all month long we’ll be covering the best deals across the web. Whether you’re looking for a new phone, laptop, or stick vac, we’ll be highlighting the biggest savings around. Check out the best Black Friday deals (US) and the best Black Friday deals (UK)

Our top Black Friday 2024 deals so far