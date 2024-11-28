Canon’s entry-level full-frame camera is now even better value this Black Friday

Canon’s EOS R8, a stellar entry-level full-frame mirrorless camera, is excellent value this Black Friday, making it a top choice for enthusiast photographers and videographers looking to upgrade.

In the US, the EOS R8 is discounted to $1,399, down from its $1,699 launch price, while in the UK, it’s now £1400, trimmed from £1499.

With its 24.2MP full-frame CMOS sensor, the EOS R8 strikes the perfect balance between stunning image quality and low-light performance. Ideal for wide, expansive shots and dreamy bokeh, this camera also excels in video, capturing 4K UHD footage at up to 60p, thanks to 6K oversampling. Slow-motion enthusiasts will appreciate its Full HD recording at 180p.

The EOS R8 shines with Canon’s Dual Pixel CMOS AF II autofocus, powered by machine-learning algorithms. This tech ensures precise tracking of people, animals, and vehicles across the frame, making it versatile for various shooting scenarios. From pets to fast-moving motorsports, the R8 locks on and keeps your subject razor-sharp.

Adding to its versatility, the camera comes bundled with Canon’s lightweight RF 24-50mm lens. With 4.5 stops of image stabilisation and quiet operation, it’s ideal for everything from family portraits to travel photography.

The EOS R8’s user-friendly features, like a vari-angle touchscreen, high-resolution electronic viewfinder, and seamless Bluetooth and Wi-Fi sharing, make it a great pick for both beginners and seasoned creators. Its weather-sealed body also ensures durability in challenging environments.

Canon EOS R8 with RF24-50mm Lens Kit | was $1699 | now $1399 | save 18% at Amazon US This Black Friday, the Canon EOS R8 offers unbeatable value for those stepping into the world of full-frame photography. Whether you’re capturing cinematic videos or jaw-dropping stills, this camera promises a leap forward in creative possibilities. Don’t miss this chance to elevate your craft. Buy Now

Canon EOS R8 with RF24-50mm Lens Kit | was £1499 | now £1400 | save £99 at John Lewis The Canon EOS R8 is a lightweight full-frame mirrorless camera with a 24.2MP sensor, offering stunning image quality, exceptional low-light performance, and advanced autofocus for tracking subjects. Perfect for both photography and 4K video, it’s a versatile tool for creators, bundled with a compact RF 24-50mm lens. Buy Now Is this actually a good deal? Tentatively, yes – this is a very good price for an excellent camera. The Canon EOS R8 delivers outstanding value with its high-end features like a full-frame sensor, advanced autofocus, and 4K video capabilities, all packed into a lightweight body. At $1,399 in the US and £1,400 in the UK, it’s a solid discount compared to its original price. However, it’s worth noting that this isn’t the absolute lowest price the EOS R8 has seen. Last month, Amazon offered the camera for $1,349 in the US, shaving an extra $50 off. Still, considering the quality and versatility of this camera, this Black Friday deal is well worth considering if you’ve been eyeing an upgrade. Liked this? The best Black Friday shopping tips: shop smarter, save money