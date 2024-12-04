These excellent luxury watch deals from Black Friday are still available today
Black Friday has been and gone, but Goldsmiths is still delivering a horological jackpot with jaw-dropping discounts of up to 50%, plus an extra 10% off using the code ‘EXTRA10‘. With brands like Omega, TAG Heuer, Longines, Bremont, Seiko, and Tissot on offer, it’s the perfect opportunity to curate the ultimate watch collection without breaking the bank.
You can check out the Goldsmiths Luxury Watch Sale here, but if you’re short on time, I’ve put together a dream seven-watch lineup, covering all the essentials: a reliable GMT for jet-setters, a precision Chronograph for timing enthusiasts, a rugged Dive Watch, an Everyday Watch that suits any occasion, and a Dress Watch for formal flair.
This collection spans a range of prices, blending luxury and value to suit any budget. Whether you’re starting your collection or upgrading your wrist game, this sale is a rare chance to score timeless style for less.
My top picks from the Goldsmiths sale:
Seiko 5 Sports ‘Pepper Black’ 1968 Recreation | was £400 | now £280 | save £120 at Goldsmiths
We’re starting off the collection with an affordable, retro-styled dive watch – the Seiko 5 Sports, a faithful recreation of its 1968 origins. Featuring the iconic “Pepper” black dial, vintage case design, and a 4R36 automatic movement with a 40-hour power reserve, it blends nostalgic charm with modern reliability. Complete with solid links and a calf leather strap, it’s a perfect entry point for any watch enthusiast seeking timeless style and value.
Hamilton American Classic Intra-Matic | was £830 | now £535 | save £295 at Goldsmiths
Next, we have a stylish, simple dress watch from Hamilton – the Intra-Matic, an elegant nod to vintage American watchmaking. With its 38mm steel case, a slim 9.8mm profile, and a striking black sunburst dial, it’s a masterclass in understated sophistication. Drawing from Hamilton’s American Classic collection, it blends timeless design with modern refinement, making it an ideal choice for formal occasions.
Doxa Sub 600T Carribean | was £1450 | now £1160 | save £290 at Goldsmiths
Next, we have a dive watch – a staple of any collection – and who better to include than DOXA? The DOXA Sub 600T Caribbean pays tribute to the brand’s innovative legacy, combining 80s-inspired design with modern functionality. With a 40mm stainless steel case, 600m water resistance, a unidirectional bezel, and luminescent markers, it’s as reliable underwater as it is stylish on land, making it a must-have for ocean explorers and enthusiasts alike.
Longines Spirit Zulu Time “Pioneering time zones” | was £2850 | now £1855 | save £995 at Goldsmiths
A must for any frequent traveller, the Longines Spirit Zulu Time combines state-of-the-art technology with a heritage of exploration. This 42mm stainless steel timepiece features a green ceramic bezel, beige leather strap, and a bold anthracite dial with gold polished hands and Arabic numerals. Powered by the precise L844.4 calibre movement, it offers a 24-hour hand with a time zone mechanism, delivering exceptional functionality and a sense of adventure inspired by history’s great explorers.
TAG Heuer Night Diver Aquaracer | was £3550 | now £2662 | save £888 at Goldsmiths
Because you can never have too many dive watches, the TAG Heuer Aquaracer Professional 300 Nightdiver is a bold and stealthy addition to any collection. With its rugged 43mm black DLC-coated stainless steel case, black ceramic bezel, and luminous white dial, it ensures exceptional visibility even in the darkest depths. Powered by the calibre 5 automatic movement and water-resistant to 300m, it’s built to perform under pressure, blending modern innovation with a nod to TAG Heuer’s iconic 1980s glowing dials.
Nomos Glashutte Club Campus Neomatik | was £2440 | now £1220 | save £1220 at Goldsmiths
Can you believe this? A stunning Nomos Glashütte watch at half price! Handcrafted in Germany’s renowned watchmaking town of Glashütte, these timepieces are renowned for their precision, understated beauty, and unparalleled craftsmanship. The Nomos Club Campus 709 is a robust yet elegant all-rounder, featuring a light velour leather strap, a versatile dial with Roman and Arabic numerals, and the brand’s highly accurate in-house automatic movement. Perfect for marking milestones.
Rado Captain Cook Chronograph | was £3800 | now £2500 | save £1300 at Goldsmiths
Finally, we have a standout chronograph from Rado, and I love the Captain Cook range. This timepiece boasts the Rado calibre R801 automatic movement an impressive 59-hour power reserve. The polished stainless steel case features a black high-tech ceramic bezel, with a silver-to-black gradient dial. Water-resistant to 300m and powered by an antimagnetic Nivachron hairspring for higher accuracy. Whether paired with a polished steel bracelet or a NATO strap, it’s as versatile as it is functional.
What did you think of my seven watch collection? Think you could do better? Check out all of the watches included in the Goldsmiths Luxury Watch Sale.