My favourite fitness tracker, Whoop, is a genuine Black Friday deal

Fitness enthusiasts, rejoice! Whoop, the premium wearable favoured by athletes, celebrities, and wellness junkies alike, is offering rare Black Friday discounts this year. From 28th November to 3rd December, you can snag a deal on their 12- and 24-month memberships, making it the perfect time to upgrade your fitness tracking game.

In the US, the 12-month membership is now $199, down from $229 – a solid 13.1% saving. The 24-month membership is discounted by 7.8%, dropping from $384 to $354. Over in the UK, the 12-month membership is reduced from £229 to £199, while the 24-month membership falls from £384 to £354.

For the uninitiated, Whoop is not your typical fitness tracker. Unlike many devices that focus on step counts and calorie estimates, Whoop offers a deep dive into health metrics. It tracks recovery, strain, and sleep in astonishing detail, giving users actionable insights to optimise workouts, rest, and overall health.

I’ve been using Whoop for the past month, and honestly, I haven’t taken it off. It’s so comfortable and its intelligent analytics and feedback have been a game-changer for me, especially when it comes to sleep tracking. Whoop doesn’t just tell you how long you’ve slept – it breaks down the quality, highlights disturbances, and gives you a sleep debt score so you can make smarter decisions about rest.

Unlike your typical step counters, Whoop dives into metrics like strain and recovery, offering personalised recommendations that have helped me fine-tune workouts and avoid burnout.

It’s basically like having a wellness coach strapped to your wrist, so whether you’re training for your next marathon, striving for better sleep, or simply curious about what your body is up to, Whoop’s insights are unmatched.

If you’ve been eyeing Whoop, now’s the time to join the community. These Black Friday offers don’t come around often, so act fast – the discounts end at midnight on 3rd December. Stay fit, save money, and start 2025 with a smarter approach to health tracking.

Whoop fitness tracker + 12-month membership | was $229 | now $199 | save $30 at Whoop US This deal includes a 12-month subscription to Whoop’s advanced analytics platform and the sleek fitness tracker in black. It also comes with a wireless charger, ensuring your tracker is always powered up and ready to go. It’s a great deal and not one to be missed. Buy Now

Whoop fitness tracker + 12-month membership | was £229 | now £199 | save $30 at Whoop UK This deal includes a 12-month subscription to Whoop’s advanced analytics platform and the sleek black fitness tracker, designed for all-day wear. You’ll also receive a wireless charger, making it easy to keep your Whoop powered up and ready to track. Buy Now

