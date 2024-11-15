I’ve found these amazing US Black Friday deals 2 weeks early

This year, Black Friday 2024 takes place on Friday 29 November, the day after Thanksgiving. Cyber Monday falls on the following Monday, so in 2024 it’ll be the 2 December. But that’s still a few weeks away.

While you wait for the savings event to actually start, some retailers are launching deals already. For savings on Amazon’s Echo speakers, you’ll need to wait a little longer. Amazon is running its Black Friday from 21 November to 2 December. You can expect most other deals to start cropping up throughout the week starting 25 November.

I’ve searched through all the offers already live, and have already found an excellent selection of products. I’ll be keeping this list updated until the big day, so feel free to check back for even more deals.

Motorola Razr (2023) – $350 off at half price

While approaching two years old now, the Moto Razr (2023) is a great entry point to a foldable phone. It’s the arguably better version – a clamshell fold. Already selling at a tasty price, it’s more compelling than ever for Black Friday. It’s 50% off, which brings the price down from $700 to $350 directly on Amazon.

The Motorola Razr 2023 also launched in the UK and Europe as the Razr 40. The phone has plenty to shout about in terms of power, with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 CPU. The Razr Plus uses the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 instead. Inside the fold you get a 6.9-inch 1080p display (up 0.2in from the previous model) while the outside has a much smaller 1.5in screen for notifications and so on. There’s also 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage on board and it’s IP54 dust and water resistant.

Apple Watch Series 10 – $50 off

While the Apple Watch Series 10 only just launched, it’s already been reduced for Black Friday. Granted, the saving isn’t huge – but that’s to be expected from a new Apple device. Over on Amazon, you’ll find the smartwatch $50 off – down from $399 to $349. This applies to the 42mm size without cellular connectivity.

The larger screen is now actually bigger than the Apple Watch Ultra models. You get 30% more display than the Series 6, while the wide-angle OLED display gives you better (and brighter) viewing angles. There are new colours on offer, headlined by Jet Black – just like the iPhone 7 series. The body is thinner than ever at 9.7mm, around 10% thinner than Series 9. Powering the Apple Watch Series 10 is a new chipset – the S10 processor. Sleep Apnea tracking is the flagship new health feature.

AirPods (3rd-Gen) – almost 50% off

While the newer AirPods 4 are an excellent offer, they’re still pretty expensive. If you’re looking for a bargain, the previous third-generation is a great pick. They’re almost 50% off for Black Friday – down from $169 to $94 at Walmart.

If you don’t mind scaling back on the features, you can opt for Apple’s regular AirPods. These buds sound just as great, but ditch a few features. You won’t find touch controls, noise cancellation, Transparency Mode, Bluetooth 5.3 or as big of a battery. But, the third-gen AirPods sound pretty on par, and even manage to pack MagSafe and Find My into the case. In our four-star Apple AirPods 3 review, we declared, “Apple’s AirPods 3 are a worthy upgrade compared to older AirPods.”

Apple MacBook Air M2 – $250 off

For most, the MacBook Air is their favourite Apple laptop. It crams top-notch power into a slim and lightweight machine. It’s also the cheapest, and for Black Friday, it’s even cheaper. Over on Amazon, you’ll find the machine for $750 – that’s $250 off the regular asking price. Note this is for the 8GB RAM version, which has now been discontinued.

This is my favourite MacBook release, and compares very well to the newer M3-powered version. That laptop is around 15% faster (and the only way you can get a 15-inch screen), but an M2’s power should be more than enough for the day-to-day jobs most MacBook Airs are tasked with. Apple’s lightest machine is known for its light and slim design, while packing plenty of power thanks to the M2 processor inside. The display is a Liquid Retina Display, which will show up to one billion colours. It can crank up to 500 nits of brightness, so you can view content in all lighting conditions.

AirTag – now $19

If you’re prone to losing things, Apple’s AirTag is a great way to keep track of them. Although at $29 each, it’s pretty expensive to put one on every item you own. Thanks to this Black Friday deal, they’re cheaper than ever – down to $19 over at Walmart.

Powered by the same technology that makes Apple Maps less of a nightmare, AirTags use Ultra Wideband tech. It’s like GPS on steroids. You get Precision Finding, which means your iPhone can lead you to your lost item with the accuracy of a homing pigeon. With the Find My network, other iPhones can ping a signal to your lost AirTag, so you can see where it is at all times. And for those worried about their privacy, relax. Your iPhone will ping you if there’s an unknown AirTag with you, and all data is end-to-end encrypted.

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max – now $32

Looking for a new streaming stick for your living room? Right now, you can get Amazon’s top-of-the-range Fire TV Stick 4K Max in the US for $32 instead of the usual $60 on Amazon. This deal sees the device hit its lowest ever price – even less than it did during the Big Spring Sale, and on Prime Day.

This premium streaming stick – which supports Dolby Vision, Atmos, and HDR10+ – is 40% more powerful than the regular option, according to Amazon, thanks to a new quad-core, 1.8GHz processor and 2GB of RAM. The quicker hardware will start your apps faster, while the Wi-Fi 6 support – courtesy of a latest-gen Mediatek chip – will mean more reliable streaming for those lucky enough to have a Wi-Fi 6 router.

Amazon’s Fire TV Stick 4K Max comes with the latest-gen Alexa Voice Remote with its four preset buttons so you can get to the apps you want to quickly. Naturally, there’s support for all the usual streaming platforms via the latest-generation Fire TV interface – so Prime Video, Netflix, Disney+, Apple TV+, BBC iPlayer, BT Sport, Sky News, UKTV Play and others plus Amazon Music, Spotify, and Apple Music. You can also use picture-in-picture to view your smart home devices (such as a Ring doorbell) in the corner of the screen.

Samsung S90C 65-inch OLED TV – $500 off

If you’re looking for a new flagship TV for your wall, Black Friday is usually the best time to go shopping. And this year, Samsung’s top-tier S90C OLED is reduced when you opt for the 65-inch model. The TV is $500 off – down to $1000 from the regular price of $1500 at Best Buy.

Samsung’s OLED beast serves up glossy blacks and bright whites to deliver some seriously impressive performance, with plenty of nuance and shade in the tone department. Full HD upscaling is, as expected, formidable, with high details and solid contrasts on offer. Gamers too, will appreciate the specs on offer here, which include more than enough HDMI 2.1 ports to satisfy multiple consoles, along with a low input lag and 4K 144Hz gaming. That’s pretty impressive for a TV whichever way you slice it, beating other 4K/120Hz sets in the refresh rate department.

Best of all, given the fact that most TV speakers tend to sound rather anaemic, the S90C’s built-in audio hardware actually provides a relatively decent experience — one that’s good enough to stop you from automatically hooking up a soundbar. Not that that would be a bad idea, mind.

TCL Roku QLED 75-inch TV – $120 off

While known for one of the most popular streaming sticks knocking about, Roku also makes TVs in collaboration with TCL. The newest series is a set of QLED panels, which offer great image quality for the price. And the 75-inch model might be one of the best big TVs you can get your hands on this Black Friday. It’s down by $120 to $378 – which gives you an awful lot of TV for your money. This deal is available at Best Buy, with stock varied between stores.

The quantum dot tech promises colourful and sharp images thanks to TCL’s Super Resolution, and a 60Hz refresh rate. It supports HDR10, HDR10+, HLG, and even Dolby Vision which is not always the case. You’ll also find support for Dolby Audio, though unfortunately not Atmos. Of course, you get Roku’s excellent streaming software, which gives you access to all the top streaming services.

Dyson V12 Cordless Vacuum – almost 50% off

Vacuums sucking up your attention in the Black Friday sales? Dyson’s V12 vacuum can help you clean up some savings in the sales event. It can also clean your whole home thanks to a 60 minute run time, and comes back with all manner of brainy features. For Black Friday, the cordless vacuum is almost 50% off – down to $400 from the regular price of $650 at Walmart.

With automatically adjusting suction power from detected dust, Dyson’s V12 is one seriously tidy sucker. It comes equipped with an LED display which shows the current power mode, battery level, and run time. You’ll find different modes to perfectly suit the floor beneath its sweeper, alongside single-button control. Topped off with click-in batteries, a washable filter, and a wall-mounted dock, this vacuum cleans house in terms of features.

Midea Dual Basket Air Fryer – now $140

Air fryers are usually at the top of shoppers’ wish lists when sales come around. One of my favourites is Midea’s Dual Basket air fryer, as it offers 8 different functions alongside app integration for recipes and keeping an eye on your food. For Black Friday, it’s been reduced by $60 – down to $140 from the regular $200 price on Amazon.

Its clever double-decker design crams an impressive 11QT capacity into a compact footprint. You get a 6QT basket up top for crispy chips and nuggets, and a 5QT pan below for smaller items. With 8 preset modes, you can air fry, bake, grill, dehydrate, roast, broil, reheat, or toast your way to culinary glory. Thanks to three strategically placed heating tubes, every bite should be evenly cooked, no matter what you’re making. The app serves up over 50 recipes at your fingertips, letting you keep an eye on dinner from the sofa. Plus, the Smart Sync Finish tech ensures both dishes are hot and ready at the same time.

Reolink Argus 4 Pro – $60 off

If you’re looking for a smart security camera with all the bells and whistles (and no subscription price), Reolink’s Argus 4 Pro is a top pick. And it’s cheaper than ever on Amazon UK thanks to this Black Friday deal. It’s down to $200 from the regular price of $220. Plus, you can get a further $40 off with a voucher on Amazon – bringing the total price down to $160.

It’s armed with dual 4mm lenses that deliver a sprawling 180-degree view in 4K UHD. Reolink’s dual-lens setup eliminates blind spots and distortion issues that have plagued other cameras. With Reolink’s ColourX technology, the Argus 4 Pro captures full-colour images even in low light. The camera is more energy-efficient, saving up to 2W/h when in night mode. It also boosts battery life by a solid 30% compared to its infrared peers. Connectivity woes are a thing of the past with the Argus 4 Pro’s Dual-Band Wi-Fi 6.

Urevo Strol 2E – 30% off

I’ve got a standing desk, and (don’t laugh at me) an under-desk treadmill to go alongside it. Or more fittingly, under it. When it’s dark, raining, and cold, there’s nothing worse than going outside to get my steps in. It turns out this treadmill is from Urevo, and the same Strol 2E model is now 30% off for Black Friday on Amazon. That brings the price down from $280 to $196.

This under-desk treadmill is a 2-in-1. It comes fully put together, with an optional handle bar you can clip on so you can use the machine as a regular treadmill. It can crank up to 6.2mph/10kmh, which matches the average running speed. There’s no incline, unfortunately, but that’s not a problem if you’re using this under the desk. It weighs around 20kg which is not exactly light, but isn’t as heavy as some alternatives – that’s great if you move it between rooms.