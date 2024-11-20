3 early Black Friday Fitbit deals worthy of your wrist

Black Friday is just around the corner, and Amazon is already dropping some incredible early deals on Fitbit fitness trackers. Whether you’re shopping for yourself or hunting for the perfect gift, these discounts are too good to miss—especially if you’ve been wanting to jump-start a fitness journey without breaking the bank. Right now, there are three standout deals on Amazon, each catering to different needs and budgets.

First up, there’s a deal on the sleek Fitbit Inspire 3 for £59 (31% saving), ideal for those seeking a lightweight tracker focused on essentials like steps, heart rate, and sleep. It’s simple, stylish, and currently a steal.

Next, the Fitbit Versa 4 for £127 (15% saving), offering more advanced features like built-in GPS, stress management tools, and smart notifications. Perfect for those looking to balance wellness with everyday convenience.

Finally, the powerhouse Fitbit Charge 6 for £99 (saving 29%). This tracker combines portability with advanced features like heart rate tracking, workout intensity mapping, and even Google Wallet and Google Maps integration for on-the-go fitness enthusiasts.

No matter your fitness goals – or budget – these deals offer something for everyone. Dive in before the savings disappear, and snag a Fitbit that’s just right for you or someone special this holiday season. Check out the details below:

Fitbit Inspire 3 | was £85 | now £59 | save 31% at Amazon This fitness tracker offers up to 10 days of battery life, water resistance up to 50m. With features for activity tracking, stress management, sleep insights, and smartphone notifications, it keeps you connected and focused on wellness 24/7, plus a 6-month Premium membership adds extra guidance. Buy Now

Fitbit Versa 4 | was £149 | now £127 | save 15% at Amazon The Versa 4 delivers 6+ days of battery life, water resistance up to 50m, and built-in GPS for advanced fitness tracking. With tools for sleep, stress, and health management, plus smartphone notifications and a 6-month Premium membership, it’s designed to support your body and mind every day. Buy Now