3 early Black Friday Fitbit deals worthy of your wrist

Looking to upgrade your fitness gear? These early Black Friday Fitbit deals are just what the doctor ordered

Black Friday is just around the corner, and Amazon is already dropping some incredible early deals on Fitbit fitness trackers. Whether you’re shopping for yourself or hunting for the perfect gift, these discounts are too good to miss—especially if you’ve been wanting to jump-start a fitness journey without breaking the bank. Right now, there are three standout deals on Amazon, each catering to different needs and budgets.

First up, there’s a deal on the sleek Fitbit Inspire 3 for £59 (31% saving), ideal for those seeking a lightweight tracker focused on essentials like steps, heart rate, and sleep. It’s simple, stylish, and currently a steal.

Next, the Fitbit Versa 4 for £127 (15% saving), offering more advanced features like built-in GPS, stress management tools, and smart notifications. Perfect for those looking to balance wellness with everyday convenience.

Finally, the powerhouse Fitbit Charge 6 for £99 (saving 29%). This tracker combines portability with advanced features like heart rate tracking, workout intensity mapping, and even Google Wallet and Google Maps integration for on-the-go fitness enthusiasts.

No matter your fitness goals – or budget – these deals offer something for everyone. Dive in before the savings disappear, and snag a Fitbit that’s just right for you or someone special this holiday season. Check out the details below:

Fitbit Inspire 3 | was £85 | now £59 | save 31% at Amazon

This fitness tracker offers up to 10 days of battery life, water resistance up to 50m. With features for activity tracking, stress management, sleep insights, and smartphone notifications, it keeps you connected and focused on wellness 24/7, plus a 6-month Premium membership adds extra guidance.

Fitbit Versa 4 | was £149 | now £127 | save 15% at Amazon

The Versa 4 delivers 6+ days of battery life, water resistance up to 50m, and built-in GPS for advanced fitness tracking. With tools for sleep, stress, and health management, plus smartphone notifications and a 6-month Premium membership, it’s designed to support your body and mind every day.

Fitbit Charge 6 | was £140 | now £99 | save 29% at Amazon

The Charge 6 offers 7 days of battery life, water resistance up to 50m, and built-in GPS for detailed workout tracking and intensity mapping. With advanced activity, sleep, and connectivity features like Google Maps, Wallet, and YouTube Music controls, it keeps you moving, rested, and connected all day and night.

Are these actually good deals?

Yes, all of these Fitbit deals are genuinely worth your attention. We’ve done the homework for you, diving into the price history of all three models, and can confirm these are the lowest prices they’ve ever hit. Whether you opt for the Inspire 3, the Charge 6, or the Versa 4, you’re getting incredible value for money. If you’ve been waiting for the right moment to buy, now’s the time—because it doesn’t get better than this.

