The Sonos Ray is unbeatable value in this Black Friday deal

Looking to upgrade your TV’s sound on a budget? The Sonos Ray is here to save the day – and your wallet – this Black Friday.

In the US, Amazon has slashed the price to $169 (down from $279, saving 39%), and in the UK, it’s just £141 (down from £279, saving nearly 50%). For a Sonos product, that’s a deal that’s hard to ignore.

The Sonos Ray has always been a standout in the entry-level soundbar market. As we noted in our 4-star Sonos Ray review, it’s “a quality compact soundbar” that combines “lovely Sonos design” with superb audio quality. Whether you’re binging a Netflix series or streaming your favourite playlist, the Ray delivers clear, balanced sound that punches well above its weight.

Compact and versatile, this soundbar is perfect for smaller rooms or apartments. Its forward-firing design means you can even tuck it into a TV cabinet without muffling the audio. And with Sonos’s clever Trueplay technology, the Ray optimises sound to suit your space – no audiophile expertise required.

While it skips Dolby Atmos and HDMI connectivity, the Ray still boasts Dolby Digital 5.1 support, AirPlay 2, and seamless integration with the Sonos ecosystem. Want to expand your setup? Pair it with other Sonos speakers for a full home theatre experience.

Sonos Ray | was $279 | now £169 | save 39% at Amazon US The Sonos Ray is a compact soundbar that delivers clear, balanced audio with Sonos’s signature design and seamless integration into its ecosystem. Perfect for smaller spaces, it offers features like AirPlay 2 and Trueplay tuning but skips Dolby Atmos and HDMI for a budget-friendly price. Buy Now

Sonos Ray | was £279 | now £141 | save 49% at Amazon UK The Sonos Ray is a compact soundbar that delivers clear, balanced audio with Sonos’s signature design and seamless integration into its ecosystem. Perfect for smaller spaces, it offers features like AirPlay 2 and Trueplay tuning but skips Dolby Atmos and HDMI for a budget-friendly price. Buy Now

Is this actually a good deal?

Yes, this is an excellent deal – in fact, it’s the lowest price ever for the Sonos Ray. We’ve checked the pricing history using third-party tracking services, and while it typically hovers around the $220/£220 mark, this Black Friday offer blows those prices out of the water.

Even during October’s Big Deal Days, it only dipped to around £150 in the UK, making this £140 price a record low. In the US, the $169 price point is also unprecedented, beating previous discounts by a significant margin.

Considering its solid performance, Sonos build quality, and ability to integrate into a wider system, the Ray is incredible value at this price. If you’re after a compact soundbar that punches well above its weight, this deal is hard to beat. Just don’t wait too long – stock at these prices is bound to sell out fast!

