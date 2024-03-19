Sonos Move 2 portable speaker at lowest price in Amazon Big Spring Sale
Down to $359, the Sonos Move 2 portable speaker is down to its lowest price during Amazon's latest savings event
Looking for a sweet speaker you can also take on the move? There are plenty of portable speakers to pick from, but Sonos is one of the best names in the game. The brand’s Move 2 is its latest portable speaker, packing plenty of upgrades from the first version. And it’s a sweeter deal than ever, with the speaker down to its lowest price in the Amazon Big Spring Sale.
Right now, you can score the Move 2 at its lowest price on Amazon US. It’s down to $359.20 instead of the usual ticket of $429. That’s a tasty 16%/$70 saving on this recently released Sonos speaker.
Sonos took its sweet time to make a battery-powered wireless speaker. But it was worth the wait, and the second generation is even better. In fact, it scored a perfect five stars in our review. Movable and built to last, the Move 2 is an attractive package that’s splash-resistant and topped by handy touch controls. It also has the best wireless range of any Sonos speaker, so you shift it to the garden and keep the tunes coming.
It’s equipped with a forward-facing mid/bass driver and downward-facing tweeter. That makes the Move 2 more than punchy enough to deliver the beats outdoors. But despite how hard it hits, there’s real control and authority to the bass. You’ll find plenty of texture too, matched by poise and detail in the mids. Auto Trueplay smarts mean the Move 2 can detect when it’s been moved and adjust its audio output to suit the new surroundings. You can also tweak the EQ in the excellent partner app. It’s super easy to integrate into your Sonos setup – and when you add countless streaming services and voice assistant support into the mix, it shapes up as a no-brainer.