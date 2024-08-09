Sonos Ace headphones drop to their lowest price since launch

While Sonos has been making some of the top speakers for years, the brand never released a set of headphones. That all changed at the start of this year, with the Sonos Ace. They’re a solid set of headphones, attracting lots of praise – including our four star review that praised their sound quality and nosie cancellation. But fans have had one big gripe about the cans since launch – the price.

Thankfully, the new Sonos headphones have just seen their first discount, bringing them down to their lowest price since launch. On Amazon UK, you’ll find the Sonos Ace down to £377 instead of the launch price of £449 – that’s a £72 saving. It puts these cans below other premium offerings at £449, such as Apple’s AirPods Max.

The Sonos Ace are, for the most part, standard premium Bluetooth 5.4 active noise-cancelling (ANC) headphones with spatial audio. They’re not unmistakably Sonos, but they are nice and subtle and well thought-out, with up to 30 hours of battery life on board and a three-hour life available after a three-minute quick charge.

As usual with Sonos gear, they’re available in white and black. You can switch between transparency, ANC and Aware Mode easily. However, they do have one killer feature called TV Audio Swap – and that’s the ability to switch audio from your soundbar to the headphones with a single press of the so-called Content Key, which is a volume slider and play/pause/answer/end call button.