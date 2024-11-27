The Gozney Dome is the best thing I’ve ever reviewed, and it’s now cheaper than ever

Black Friday is here and outdoor oven brand Gozney has slashed the prices on all of its most popular pizza ovens. This is a deal I wholeheartedly recommend as I’ve been reviewing the Gozney Dome S1 this summer, and I can confidently say it’s one of the best products I’ve ever tested. After all, who can resist freshly cooked pizza?

If you aspire to become a pizza aficionado and captivate your friends with talks of dough hydration, stone temperature, and leopard crusts, you can save 30% on the Gozney Roccbox, Arc and Dome S1 until 24th December by clicking the link below:

Gozney Roccbox

The Roccbox is Gozney’s portable and most affordable pizza oven. It’s designed for ease of use and unrivalled performance, allowing you to cook restaurant-quality pizza at home, on the beach, at the campsite… the list goes on.

The Roccbox reaches 500°C, so you can enjoy excellent cooking results created by a thick stone floor, dense insulation and a unique rolling flame. It features retractable legs, a detachable burner and a built-in thermometer.

The compact pizza oven’s safe-touch silicone jacket reduces the risk of skin burns that can often occur with metal-bodied units. You can also purchase a cover, which makes transport easier.

The Roccbox is available in Olive, Grey and Black on Gozney for $400 in the US (down from $500) and £320 in the UK (saving 20% of the £400 RRP).

Gozney Dome S1

If you want something a little larger and more impressive, Gozney has also discounted the Dome S1 by 20%.

The Dome S1 streamlined experience of Gozney’s award-winning Dome, and is the model that I’ve been getting acquainted with all summer. It has all of the practicality, power and performance of the signature Dome oven, but is gas only, making it quicker and easier to use.

Despite having slightly paired-down features (and being slightly more affordable), the Dome S1 is designed to have all the essential features home cooks and new pizzaiolos need.

It’s capable of reaching temperatures in excess of 500°C so you can cook pizza in just 60 seconds.

Its removable stone floor, simplified dock and updated integrated temperature display make it incredibly simple to control and use.

The Dome S1 is available in the colour Bone and is priced at $1200 in the US (saving 20%) and £1120 in the UK (saving 20% of the £1400 RRP).

Gozney Arc and Arc XL

Gozney claims the Arc is the world’s most advanced and compact pizza oven, combining cutting-edge heat control with effortless outdoor cooking. It’s wrapped in a super-sleek design with impressive cooking space.

Available in two sizes, Arc and Arc XL, it allows you to create restaurant-quality pizzas in just 60 seconds (the Arc can make a 14in pizza, while the XL can make 16in pizzas).

A lateral side burner offers unmatched control and consistency, while the built-in digital thermometer ensures you hit the perfect temperature for your favourite pizza styles. Paired with professional-grade insulation and a 20mm thick cordierite stone floor, the Arc guarantees even heat distribution for flawless results every time.

The Arc is available in Bone priced at $630 in the US (down from $700) and for £540 in the UK (down from £600).

The Arc XL is also available in Bone, for $810 in the US (regular price $900) and £720 in the UK (regular price £800).

