Gozney’s new limited-edition pizza oven is bright, bold, and very fun

As a long-time Gozney fan (the Dome S1 is basically a permanent fixture in my garden these days and sits atop our best pizza oven guide), I get a bit excited when they drop something new. Today’s announcement is one for the pizza-loving maximalists: a limited-edition version of the super-portable Tread oven, created in collaboration with none other than Matty Matheson, the Emmy-winning chef, TV personality, and star of The Bear.

The Matty Matheson Signature Tread is Gozney’s most colourful product yet. It’s finished in a zingy orange and covered in nostalgic cartoon-style artwork from Matheson’s long-time collaborator Christopher Wilson. It’s a very joyous and slightly chaotic thing.

The release includes matching placement peels and merch (hat, tee, sweatshirt), and slots into Gozney’s “Cook Different” summer campaign – where Matheson plays an over-the-top infomercial host. It’s all very silly, but very on brand.

Despite the fun exterior, the Matty Tread is still all business under the hood. Like the original Tread, which launched earlier this year and bagged an iF Good Design award, it heats to 500°C in 15 minutes and uses Gozney’s clever lateral gas burner for even heat and a true wood-fired-style rolling flame.

Accessories like the Venture Stand (with its adjustable legs for uneven terrain) and Roof Rack prep table all work with this version too, so you can still kit it out like a proper mobile pizza station.

Tom Gozney says the collab’s been a long time coming: “Matty’s been part of the Gozney story almost since the beginning… it felt natural – and overdue – to create something together.”

Matheson puts it more bluntly: “This special edish Matty Matheson Tread is for you. Get out there and make something!”

Gladly, Matty. The Matty Matheson Signature Tread launches on 18th June for $549.99 in the US and £549.99 in the UK.

